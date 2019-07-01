Brown-Forman launches brand-wide review of global creative AORs including Jack Daniel's

Brown-Forman has launched a review of creative agencies of record across most of its global brand portfolio, the company has confirmed.

That includes Jack Daniel’s, currently serviced by Havas’ Arnold Worldwide.

Mark McCallum, chief brands officer at Brown-Forman, said: "I believe we are at a pivotal moment in time as we seek to deliver the next generation of growth for our brands."

Although not confirmed, people with knowledge of the review say there are around 20 agencies fighting to retain business.

AAR Partners in New York City is managing the review. It referred comment to Brown-Forman.