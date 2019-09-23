Brooks Running CMO gives advice to young women

Brooks Running CMO Melanie Allen shared her words of wisdom for young women entering the marketing industry today with Campaign US on day one of Advertising Week in New York City.

Allen, who has previously held marketing roles at the likes of Starbucks and other brands, is celebrating her two-year anniversary with Brooks this month.

Earlier this year, Allen brought on Huge as its AOR, following a competitive review. New work for Brooks from the IPG agency is expected to hit the market this winter.

See below to find out Allen’s nuggets of wisdom for young women in the industry.

1) Be in the moment. Take the time to learn, enjoy the role you’re in, ask tons of questions and don’t spend too much time focused on the future. Learn everything you can in the role you’re in.

2) Trust your gut. Even if you’re young, it doesn’t matter. Gut doesn’t have any age. Just trust it.

3) Be yourself. Don’t try to be what you think other people want you be or what the leaders you see around you are. They brought you in for a reason - they want to hear; they don’t want to hear you trying to be like them.

4) Nobody has all the marketing answers. The marketing landscape is changing so fast that everybody is learning. It doesn’t matter if you’re in for 20 or 30 years – the industry resets itself every six months to a year, so don’t get into your own head about now knowing as much as others.

5) Be curious. Ask the why. If you keep asking ‘why,’ you’ll end up getting to the heart of something really special and you can turn that into a beautiful campaign.