Brita launches the ugliest sweater collection

What’s uglier than plastic waste? Nothing, which is why Brita has launched a line of "The Ugliest Ugly Sweaters," made out of recycled plastic waste.

The five sweater designs seem festive at first glance, but actually, depict harrowing scenes of the destruction that plastics cause in the natural world.

Five in-house designers from mcgarrybowen created sweater designs with different themes.

From melting ice caps to marine life drowned in an ocean of plastic, these sweaters do a fine job of drawing attention to the impact that plastics have on the environment.

In America alone, more than 2,000 single-use plastic bottles are used every second, with nearly 70 percent of those not recycled.

As a result, 100,000 marine mammals and turtles and 1 million sea birds are killed by marine plastic pollution annually.

The sweaters were created in close collaboration with Knitwear Lab, based in Amsterdam. Five designs were created with 500 sweaters produced in total.

Each sweater is made of 80 percent recycled material, with customs tags bearing Brita’s "Drink Like You Care" message.