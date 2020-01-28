Bring the heat for Campaign US' Best Dressed at Agency of the Year Awards

Small news: Wednesday January 29 plays host to Campaign US’ inaugural Agency of the Year Awards. Much, much bigger news: There’s a Best Dressed competition.

That’s right -- dig deep in the wardrobe for that hat you bought a year back but have been too afraid to wear -- guests are encouraged to strut their most outrageous garb for the black tie event at Edison Ballroom in New York City.

To enter, post a photo on Twitter to @CampaignLiveUS and use "#CampaignBestDressed" before and during the cocktail hour, which kicks off at 6pm. The competition will close when dinner is served, with Best Dressed Woman and Man named soon after. A trophy, champagne and bragging rights for the winners.

Our Agency of the Year Awards have been a marker of success for the top companies in adland for the last few decades in Asia, and more recently, in the U.K.

The night will recognize inspired leadership, creative excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements for both agencies and individuals.

It will include a keynote from NFL CMO Tim Ellis.

We look forward to celebrating with you all. Stay classy.