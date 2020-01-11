A brighter logo now greets Landmark Health patients

House calls are coming back as hospital visits and doctor’s offices become more expensive, crowded -- or both.

Landmark Health, a Huntington Beach, Calif., company that provides at-home healthcare, primarily for the elderly and chronically ill, unveiled a new logo that reflects a softer, more caring look for patients.

The new logo retains the core elements of the previous logo, a tree within a green circle. But everything about those elements have been updated.

The previous logo featured a tree with leaves depicted as red crosses, reminiscent of an emergency-room sign. The tree itself was spikier and the shade of green was darker, perhaps gloomier.

The new logo is bolder, simpler and altogether brighter. The tree’s outline is softened to suggest caring; the trunk is sturdier to reflect corporate stability; and red crosses have been replaced by upward-reaching leaves, presenting a much more spring-like tree.

"Fewer elements make it easier for the visually impaired patient to observe," said Lisa Lynch, creative director at Landmark Health. "The brighter green is to show the hopefulness we bring to patients. And we updated the font to show we do have a more innovative approach to healthcare."

Landmark Health providers include doctors, physicians assistants, nurses and therapists. While house calls seem old school, such care peaked in the 1930s, they are making a comeback.

The Affordable Healthcare Act contains directives for home healthcare for the chronically ill. Landmark Health cites research that five percent of the population accounts for 50 percent of healthcare spending, so there is a cost-control incentive to reduce visits by insurers.

Meanwhile, for the younger set, telemedicine is growing. JAMA reported 52 percent compound growth between 2005 and 2017, with mental-health and primary-care services the most common consultations.

"What is ironic, in a way, is we are sort of going back to the idea of what was popular 100 years ago, that when you are really sick the doctor goes to you and you don’t sit in a waiting room with 15 other sick people," said Lynch. "We have embraced the idea of house calls are back."