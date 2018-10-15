Brew-tiful tiny home run by Dunkin' Donuts listed on Airbnb

You’re looking at a tiny home that literally runs on Dunkin’ Donuts coffee.

The cup of Joe giants worked with Hill Holliday to create a home powered by a biofuel blend that uses 90 percent coffee oil extracted from spent coffee grounds.

It’s been listed on Airbnb for a quirky two-night stay in Nahant, Massachusetts, from October 16 to October 26 at just $10 a night.

"The Home That Runs on Dunkin' brought the brand's slogan, America Runs on Dunkin', to a whole new level," said Tina Meyer-Hawkes, vice president of coffee marketing at The J.M. Smucker Company.

"But we wanted to go even further and give fans from across the country the opportunity to enjoy all the tiny home has to offer, with a two-night rental."

It features a modern, chic aesthetic with custom-designed elements, including a fully-functional kitchen, luxury bedroom, jacuzzi tub and more.