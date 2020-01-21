Breville rides reputations of SoulCycle instructors to introduce new product

SoulCycle instructors will lead the charge to promote the 3X Bluicer Pro, a combination blender and juicer from small appliance maker Breville.

Breville partnered with SoulCycle to unveil the new Bluicer because of its "rockstar" instructors’ devoted followings that go from the workout studios to their social media pages.

SoulCycle instructors are known for tying in life and nutritional wisdom during their sessions. Breville marketers will leverage these local instructors’ clout during a social-and-event campaign at SoulCycle studios in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Miami, starting this week.

"We are always looking for brand partners with the same values in lifestyle adjacent categories," said Ally Barajas, head of U.S. marketing at Breville USA, based in Torrance, Calif. Global Breville headquarters are in Sydney.

"SoulCycle instructors have a connection to their riders; the chain has a national footprint and they do cause marketing," she continued. "It made sense for us to work with them."

The Bluicer launch includes a partnership with No Kid Hungry, the nonprofit that advocates for nutrition programs in schools and under-served communities.

The SoulCycle events will kick off in New York City with master SoulCycle instructor Jenny Gaither, whose message centers around confidence and body positivity.

The events will start with riders learning how to use the Bluicer before joining a workout. Afterward, they’ll sample "bluiced" recovery drinks. The social component will have these influential instructors posting about the Bluicer event beforehand, updating during the event and recapping in the days that follow.

"We are looking to them as authorities in the wellness space," said Barajas. "We are also doing a day in the life of Jenny Gaither...what is her take, what nutrients does she look to consume?"

For Breville, the Bluicer is also an opportunity to commandeer more coveted counter space in people’s homes by providing an appliance with multiple uses. It follows the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer, another multifunctional device that caters to consumer interest in health and fitness.

The company is also drawing eyeballs to the website by pushing out polls, such as asking people what are their favorite fruits and vegetables, and then extending the conversation on the Breville Bluicer site.