Brazilian rapper Bivolt features herself in trippy new campaign

How many artists can say that they’ve featured themselves on one of their own tracks?

The answer is one, with Brazilian rapper/singer Bivolt's latest album just dropping, which features an interactive "hidden" song.

Playing two of Bivolt’s tracks simultaneously ('110v' and '220v') reveals a third track, which she claims truly reflects her personality as an artist.

"The '110v' represents R&B, soul and chant. Meanwhile, the ‘220v’ is my hip hop side," she said in a statement.

"It's only when you play them at the same time that you understand who I am, my background and my personality. In a few words, it is Bivolt feat. Bivolt," she added.

Digital agency AKQA helped take Bivolt’s unique concept beyond the soundscape and into the visual realm, with music videos for the two songs that when played at the same time complement each other musically, as well as narratively.

Each video shows a different side of the multi-talented rapper and manages to combine them into a single tantalizing sound.

The agency is no stranger to the world of novel music-related activations, having worked on projects with artists such as Bluesman, YoYo Ma and Usher.