The Brandtech Group’s Mobkoi reels in Suzanne Spence as CEO

Mobile marketing platform Mobkoi, part of The Brandtech Group, has tapped Suzanne Spence as its new chief executive officer as co-founders Quentin and Guillaume Le Pape move into co-chair roles.

Spence, who was recruited from sister company Mofilm, joins Mobkoi as the company experienced 80% year over year growth in 2021. As CEO of Mofilm, Spence scaled the video creation platform's offerings to new markets and worked with clients including DoorDash, Amazon and Target.

"Suzanne's innate enterprising spirit and successful track record in driving new business in North America will accelerate our already impressive growth in the region," said Quentin Le Pape. "Both Guillaume and I are excited to work with Suzanne to lead Mobkoi into its next phase as we further increase our presence in North America and extend our reach into categories like auto, financial services and tech."

Prior to running Mofilm, Spence spent nine years at Google, most recently as global strategy manager for mobile apps. In the role she led global product and strategy, serving the top 10,000 mobile apps and generating more than $2 billion in revenue. Prior to that she was head of brand partnerships at Wattpad.

According to Spence, her deep understanding of the mobile advertising business and ability to drive growth led her to the CEO role at Mobkoi.

"The opportunity to take the incredible business that Guillaume and Quentin have built into the next phase of growth with a team of smart, innovative and talented people was one I couldn't pass up," Spence told Campaign US. "With the advertising ecosystem experiencing a tectonic shift as Web3 and the metaverse ramp up as meaningful ways of brands connecting with their audiences, Mobkoi's historical commitment to innovation positions us well to lead in this new era of marketing."

Under Spence, Mobkoi, which has a strong client roster of luxury brands including BMW Group and LVMH, will scale its US business while expanding into new sectors such as automotive, financial services and technology.

"MOBKOI's long history and retention of some of the most discerning luxury brands in the world is a testament to not only the strong product offering but the unmatched client experience that it provides," Spence continued.

Spence will be based in New York City and work alongside the Le Papes, who will continue to play an advisory role in advancing the company's strategic direction.

"We are setting our sights on how to continue to be the most creative and innovative player in the industry," said Spence. "Mobkoi is poised to accelerate its position in the ecosystem with a big push in the largest ad market in the world this year."