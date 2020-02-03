These brands won Super Bowl outside of the big game

In-game ad expenditure for Super Bowl LIV is estimated to be around $435 million, according to Kantar Media.

This would be the largest amount in history, eclipsing the $390 million spent during the 2017 game.

There was a total of 51 minutes, 15 seconds of national commercial time from paying sponsors, the NFL and Fox-owned networks. It’s the third highest total on record. Ads accounted for 24 percent of total broadcast time.

But there was just as much noise made outside the big game. Here are the brands who made the notable splash, according to the staff opinion of Campaign US.

Lindsay Stein

BudX Miami

Yes, Budweiser had a spot in the Super Bowl, but I liked its on-the-ground execution in Miami even more.

In partnership with Octagon, Deutsch, Wink and Virtue, the brand hosted 200 influencers, or "Kings of Culture" as they called them, at its BudX Hotel in South Beach. The guests – who are experts and culture-makers across sports, art, music, fashion and more – were required to have more than one million followers in order to be invited. During their stay, at the 250-room, waterfront mansion, influencers were invited to exclusive Budweiser concerts, including performances by Halsey, the Black Eyed Peas, Diplo and more. And, of course, BudX Hotel had pool parties, content-driven experiences and a studio for its influencers. Not a bad way for the brand to get embedded with its target audiences and showcase its positioning to fans in a fun way.

Oliver McAteer

Dude With Sign and Sprint

I never knew Super Bowl adverts were a big deal until I moved to America. Because most people outside of this bubble really don’t care about it — something global brands spending millions on game spots tend to ignore.

Sure, it’s fun — 90 percent of last night’s ads were really fun — and we’ve got to celebrate the creativity. But companies which choose to splash $$$ on airtime to push products with celebs are doing it all wrong, IMO.

You can’t buy culture. You’ve got to earn it. And you earn it by being clever off the pitch, and meaning everything to a few, not a little something to many.

Sprint did this well. The telecoms brand put its annoying "can you hear me now?" mascot on the bench in exchange for a breath of fresh air: @dudewithsign.

If this guy hasn’t graced your social media feed yet, allow me to explain: The Instagram account follows one man and his piece of cardboard on which he scribes really, really relatable words about society. He holds them up in public. It’s basically one person’s Twitter profile IRL, away from cyberspace. But it’s poetry. It works. And he’s at the height of viral fame (due in part because it is the brainchild of what is arguably the world’s most renowned meme account: @fuckjerry).

@dudewithsign, which has amassed more than four million followers, works because his content is so culturally relevant. Sprint’s move to use him is a much-needed shift in mindset when it comes to cultural clout and who has the power. Because I’ve got news for you; it’s not the brand -- it’s the consumer.

View this post on Instagram That’s why @sprint got creative this year #WishItWereGuaranteed #ad A post shared by Seth (@dudewithsign) on Feb 2, 2020 at 5:32pm PST







Mike Heusner

#TUMSWORTHYsweepstakes

Forget spending millions on a thirty second ad, Tums simply let other brands do the work in its non-traditional Super Bowl campaign on Twitter.

Instead of creating its own ads, the antacid brand created fake coupons for brands that had commercials aired during the game.

As we all know, working on a game day spot isn’t easy, but for the folks behind the scenes feeling the burn- Tums has got your back with its tongue in cheek coupons that incorporate elements from each ad. You have to applaud the quick wittedness necessary to come up with each coupon in real time.

Tums also had some money to give out with its #TUMSWORTHYsweepstakes, in which twtting the most Tumsworthy moment could net you $54,000 or an exotic getaway.

Just don’t try to actually use this coupon for 107 percent off intergalactic Tums.

You may play it cool, Orange Triangle Chips, but we know making a game day spot is stressful. Yeehawing a little relief your way. ?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/s8uDiIUQUS — TUMS (@TUMSOfficial) February 3, 2020