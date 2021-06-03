Brands: support LGBTQ+ organizations for Pride month

Advocacy is the theme of the year, and members of the LGBTQ+ community are urging brands to turn commitments towards inclusion into action this Pride month.

In past years, brands and leadership have recognized Pride with events, partnerships with LGBTQ+ organizations and notably, pride-themed merchandise.

While events and parades are returning this year in a limited-capacity, consumers are looking for brands to use their influence to support LGBTQ+ causes.

Imagine the impact if all the brands using the Pride flag in their marketing campaigns during #PrideMonth added their voice and pressure on the govt to ban conversion therapy with absolutely no exemptions for religious institutions. Don’t just say you’re an LGBTQ+ ally, show us. — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) June 3, 2021

Gen Z in particular, which has more LGBTQIA+ identifying people than any other generation, has called out brands for performative responses to Pride and “rainbow-washing” their logos and products during the month of June.

Brands during pride month: PRIDE MONTH BUY OUR STUFF!!! — ✨ Blue ✨ @ Maryland (@BlueFolf) June 2, 2021

what IS rainbow capitalism: brands using the guise of being an ally during pride month in order to gain more sales



what ISNT rainbow capitalism: a brand selling something pride related in order to spread awareness and donating some of the profit to good lgbtq+ charities — lee (@dnfkarlnapity) June 3, 2021

Homophobic brands �� pandering to the LGBTQ community during Pride Month. — J.W. aka J.R. ���� (@jayw_thedude) June 1, 2021

Campaign US readers agree: brands need to put action behind their rainbows and support more LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations to show up for Pride with meaning.