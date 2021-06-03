Brands: support LGBTQ+ organizations for Pride month

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 7 hours ago

Consumers want to see action — along with the rainbow merch.

Advocacy is the theme of the year, and members of the LGBTQ+ community are urging brands to turn commitments towards inclusion into action this Pride month. 

In past years, brands and leadership have recognized Pride with events, partnerships with LGBTQ+ organizations and notably, pride-themed merchandise. 

While events and parades are returning this year in a limited-capacity, consumers are looking for brands to use their influence to support LGBTQ+ causes. 

Gen Z in particular, which has more LGBTQIA+ identifying people than any other generation, has called out brands for performative responses to Pride and “rainbow-washing” their logos and products during the month of June. 

Campaign US readers agree: brands need to put action behind their rainbows and support more LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations to show up for Pride with meaning. 

