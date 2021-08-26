Brands: stay away from the crate challenge

This just in: milk crates are all the rage.

Of the many strange social media challenges that have emerged over the years, this one is also quite dangerous.

Over the last several days, viral videos have circulated on social media of people attempting to climb pyramids made of milk crates. The #CrateChallenge asks participants to make it to the other side of the pyramid without falling, despite the fragile nature of the crates.

The challenge has drawn the attention of celebrities, who have reacted with memes and even participated themselves, such as rapper Blueface.

Blueface took on the Crate Challenge and made it to the other side, then topped things off with a backflip!! pic.twitter.com/t9cuTdfXja — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 25, 2021

And brands are beginning to get in on the action. New York-based fashion brand, HiddenNY, for instance, shared a photo of branded crates on Instagram, a nod to the ongoing challenge.

Apparel brand Bodega shared a similar photo on its own page.

Meanwhile, casual restaurant brand Zaxby’s shared a TikTok video of a chicken nugget taking on the challenge on a stack of sauce packages. And Walmart appears to have begun carrying milk crates at its stores, in a possible bid to capitalize on the trend. One user noted the crates were placed at the front of his local Supercenter in Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Found myself in a Walmart and they are absolutely capitalizing on the crate challenge with this at the front of the store. This is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/Qse1QK7yTx — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 25, 2021

But the milk crate challenge has resulted in several injuries, and doctors are begging participants to stop.

For many, the challenge is a reminder of the Tide Pod or BirdBox challenge — a viral pop culture meme that became a public health hazard, especially at a time when hospitals are overrun and strained with COVID-19 cases.

Hospitals: this Covid surge is putting so many people in ICU



Milk Crate Challenge: pic.twitter.com/zaFFz7X9Yb — BootlegBentley (@UTSABootleg) August 23, 2021

America?



Stop being so America



Cracking ribs from a dumb ass milk crate challenge



In the middle of a pandemic



When hospitals are full & doctors are overwhelmed



JUST



STOP — Nicole Mirante (@NicoleMirante) August 25, 2021

At the time those memes went viral, Tide and Netflix responded, urging users to refrain from engaging in dangerous activity. Brand experts agree that brands play a role in stopping ill-advised trends.

Campaign US readers concur: brands should stay away from the challenge, although they are enjoying the jokes.