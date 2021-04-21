Brands show support for Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 4 hours ago
(Credit: Getty Images)
(Credit: Getty Images)

But some were called out for insensitive responses.

After a year of pledging support for social justice, brands, agencies and executives reacted on social media after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on three counts for the murder of George Floyd on Tuesday.

Many acknowledged the verdict as a positive step toward accountability. Ben & Jerry’s, the NBA and HBO reaffirmed their commitment to social equity while noting the work still to be done.

 

 

Others expressed condolences for George Floyd’s family and reiterated solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. 

The statements come after nearly a year of pledges made to ramp up diversity, equity and inclusion at their own organizations and commitments to allyship with the Black community

Statements continued to roll out through the evening as another police shooting resulted in the death of Black teenage girl, Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, approximately 30 minutes before the jury delivered Chauvin’s guilty verdict. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But not everyone got the tone right. The Las Vegas Raiders football team, for example, was accused of being “tone deaf” after posting a graphic displaying the message “I can breathe,” a play on George Floyd’s last words. 

Many people reacted by saying brands shouldn’t respond to the verdict at all.

The NFL also came under fire for posting a statement of solidarity, after blackballing Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police killings of Black people.

