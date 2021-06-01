How should brands show up for Pride this year?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 23 hours ago

While in-person events have made a limited return, brands continue advocacy efforts.

Pride month has arrived, and this year’s celebrations will be a little different from our pre-pandemic world.

Across the nation, pride parades and other events are expected to take place both in-person and online, a step back toward normalcy after last year’s celebration went fully virtual.

For instance, Pride in the Park, a two-day festival in Chicago featuring artists, food and other entertainment, is expected to take place in person. LA Pride, however, will remain fully virtual. 

Brands typically make a big showing for Pride. Despite the virtual nature of the celebrations in 2020, Adidas, Disney and ASOS gave back to the LGBTQ+ community through donations and partnerships with advocacy organizations such as the Trevor Project, GLAAD and The National Center for Transgender Equality. Other brands including Apple, Bombas and Converse dropped rainbow-themed collections. 

But brands should proceed with caution around Pride, as Gen Z has notably called out brands for rainbow-washing and performative activism. 

Campaign US wants to know what readers think: How should brands show up for Pride this year?

