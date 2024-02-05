These brands are running Sphere ads throughout Super Bowl week

AB InBev, Adidas, FedEx, Lowe’s, Nike, Paramount and Verizon are all running ads on the Las Vegas Sphere throughout Super Bowl LVIII week, including on game day, which will take place in Vegas, according to an industry source close to the matter.

As of January 16, the Sphere was selling game-day takeovers to just one or two brands for up to $2 million. However, the company has since broken those takeovers up into inventory that will run throughout the week, including on game day.

In the initial strategy, prices stood at between $1 million and $2 million throughout the week and got more expensive closer to game day. Prices remain in that range through game day but vary depending on share of inventory and impressions, the anonymous source said.

Paramount has purchased the greatest share of Sphere inventory at around 40%, and the rest of the brands are sharing the remaining 60%. The anonymous source couldn’t provide estimated impressions.

Paramount and Nike didn’t respond with comments in time for publication.

FedEx confirmed that its Sphere ad is 90 seconds and will run every hour.

AB InBev’s Sphere ad will feature Budweiser while Verizon said it will “showcase the network NFL fans rely on in a way that only Sphere and Verizon can.”

Lowe’s ad will display two packs of sports trading cards bursting open to reveal members of the Lowe’s Home Team, which includes Travis Kelce. The ad will cycle through players and sales associates with lighting and particle effects, a company spokesperson said.

None of the brands would confirm how much they spent on the buys.

Super Bowl-related Sphere ads begin on February 5 and run through game day.

In between ads, the Sphere will splice in Super Bowl-themed art from street artists, all 57 Super Bowl rings, a countdown clock leading up to kick-off on Sunday, a welcome visual for those traveling to Vegas and other graphics related to the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Verizon, AB InBev and Paramount also purchased in-game spots, which cost up to $7 million for 30 seconds. Nike is partnering with Dove on a spot that will appear in the first quarter of the game.

The Sphere usually cycles through ads from three to four brands for a few seconds each every day, providing brands with four hours of total screen time for $450,000. On regular days, brands are estimated to reach 300,000 in-person impressions and another 4.4 million on social media, according to a pitch deck that leaked in October.

The Sphere will also be featured in coverage of Super Bowl LVIII on CBS and Paramount+.

Dozens of brands such as Coca-Cola have advertised on the Sphere since it opened on September 29. But in November, Sphere Entertainment Co. reported a $98.4 million loss for its fiscal quarter ending on September 30. Gautam Ranji, then-CFO of the Sphere, resigned around this time, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.