Brands: rethink live events

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 6 hours ago
Credit: Getty

With the Delta variant surging, brands should think twice before sponsoring large live events.

As PRWeek and Campaign US editorial director Steve Barrett put it: just when we thought we were out, it pulls us back in.

This summer, vaccinations, relaxed restrictions, high travel volumes and a return to live events indicated a positive trend toward a return to normalcy. Agencies detailed office reopening plans and many expressed optimism about returning to business travel.

But over the weekend, as reports of the COVID-19 Delta variant’s spread took a more somber tone, brands were sponsoring live events such as Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud, which failed to adhere to social distancing guidelines, mask mandates and vaccination checks, striking fears of mass-spreading.

As Delta picks up steam in the U.S., there is hesitation to keep moving forward with reopening plans.

So should brands pivot their strategies? Campaign US readers warn they should be careful.

