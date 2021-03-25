Brands respond to #StopAAPIHate movement

The #StopAAPIHate movement is gaining momentum and advocates and allies are calling for action and support.

At the agency level, leadership has responded by creating “safe rooms” and offering resources to support the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community. Following the spa shootings in Atlanta on March 16, some brands have also issued statements condemning violence and showing support.

But the question lingers whether brands are doing enough. On social media, people have quickly pointed out that there is hesitation by brands to rally the same support for #StopAAPIHate as the Black Lives Matter movement.

With brands like @LouisVuitton promoting their new store in Tokyo and saying NADA about #stopasianhate - not acceptable - Glossy covers Beauty brands speaking out against anti-Asian hate crimes https://t.co/35VLHz3oN2 # — Marina �� (@Marinations) March 22, 2021

If a company or brand couldn’t make a statement with words by now, they’ve made a statement with silence.



Some companies are afraid of making statements because it may prompt a harsh look at their pasts.



But that’s the first step to growth.#StopAsianHate #StopAAPIHate — Arune Singh 3.0 + 1.0 (@arune) March 20, 2021

It’s confusing when public figures/brands choose to stay completely silent about the attack/hate crimes waged against Asian lives, but were/are so vocal about BLM. That’s literally the definition of performative allyship. — Tasha (@sumrand0mg1rl) March 18, 2021

What is it about these big brands Ads on celebrating women and standing with Asians and supporting BLM that irks me? ��

Oh yeah —- Performance — Performative — AChanceywill (@achanceywill) March 25, 2021

Other brands that have responded have faced backlash for behavior that is not reflective of their statements. For example, collectible card and memorabilia brand Topps came under fire last week after it created and promoted a Garbage Pail Kids sticker that depicted Korean boy band BTS getting beaten.

At a time when Asian-Americans are facing violence and discrimination, many accused Topps of being “tone deaf,” and rejected its subsequent apology.

Apology not accepted. At a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans and Asians worldwide is alarming, @Topps was so tone deaf they thought it'd be cute to release a set of garbage BTS cards that depicted them as bloodied & beaten. Dehumanizing a very real group is dangerous. https://t.co/cjOLw0gAt2 — Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) March 17, 2021

The next time you issue a pathetic apology, the least you could do is address the real issue here. Acknowledge what really IS the problem. Maybe even condemning racism and showing your alliance to the #StopAsianHate community? Unless that’s not on brand with @Topps. https://t.co/5K26v0rVdU — ��������������. (@eccentaecity) March 17, 2021

Minimal Damage Control effort on @Topps part ��



This is not an apology, this is an insincere & poor attempt at “Saving Face” & “Salvaging your Brand Currency”



It doesn’t address the real issue: You green-lighted it & were ready to go to print.#StopAsianHate #RacismIsNotComedy https://t.co/snbnNxgYAP — BorahaeFunds⁷ | Funding �� | Stream ᴮᴱ ���� (@BorahaeFunds) March 17, 2021

Campaign US asked on Twitter whether it is appropriate for brands to respond to the #StopAAPIHate movement. Forty-seven percent of respondents said they “absolutely” should, while 53% said brands should only respond “if taking action.”

Should brands respond to the #StopAAPIHate movement? — Campaign US (@CampaignLiveUS) March 22, 2021

Accountability is an important part of chiming into the conversation. GoFundMe, which created a central fund for people to donate to AAPI organizations, has since kept itself accountable by disclosing the first round of recipients that have received funding.

During this time, https://t.co/ippHNsHMus has met with AAPI leaders to vet organizations that work to uplift & protect the AAPI community.



After thorough discussion & verification, here are the initial recipients of the first round of grants from our AAPI Community Relief Fund: pic.twitter.com/UWZTIYnDmZ — GoFundMe (@gofundme) March 24, 2021

Facebook held a town hall last week with tips for brands to convert allyship into action.

But days after the spa shootings, brand responses are still trickling in. Here are a few:

Instagram

We’ve partnered with @AAAJ_AAJC to share facts, feelings and resources from orgs and creators leading the #StopAsianHate movement.



With the surge in anti-Asian violence and racism, the time to learn and act is now. ❤️https://t.co/bRX9GV1T8o pic.twitter.com/opdXeSMh7N — Instagram (@instagram) March 24, 2021

Hasbro

We stand together with the Asian community and condemn racism in all forms. We are committed to change through action, including listening, learning, contributing to @stopaapihate and partnering with @DesignForChange. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/ljdKvsFqSN — Hasbro (@Hasbro) March 24, 2021

Salvation Army

Together, we can make a difference and create a more inclusive future. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/ZFnVbdin1u — The Salvation Army (@salvationarmy) March 25, 2021

Degree

Recent actions of hate and violence targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community must stop. As a brand who is committed to creating a more inclusive future, Degree stands against racism in all its forms. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4UieN1Mi9n — Degree (@Degree) March 5, 2021

Indeed