Brands respond to #StopAAPIHate movement

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 34 minutes ago

Advocates are asking whether it is enough.

The #StopAAPIHate movement is gaining momentum and advocates and allies are calling for action and support.

At the agency level, leadership has responded by creating “safe rooms” and offering resources to support the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community. Following the spa shootings in Atlanta on March 16, some brands have also issued statements condemning violence and showing support.  

But the question lingers whether brands are doing enough. On social media, people have quickly pointed out that there is hesitation by brands to rally the same support for #StopAAPIHate as the Black Lives Matter movement.

Other brands that have responded have faced backlash for behavior that is not reflective of their statements. For example, collectible card and memorabilia brand Topps came under fire last week after it created and promoted a Garbage Pail Kids sticker that depicted Korean boy band BTS getting beaten. 

At a time when Asian-Americans are facing violence and discrimination, many accused Topps of being “tone deaf,” and rejected its subsequent apology.

Campaign US asked on Twitter whether it is appropriate for brands to respond to the #StopAAPIHate movement. Forty-seven percent of respondents said they “absolutely” should, while 53% said brands should only respond “if taking action.”

Accountability is an important part of chiming into the conversation. GoFundMe, which created a central fund for people to donate to AAPI organizations, has since kept itself accountable by disclosing the first round of recipients that have received funding. 

Facebook held a town hall last week with tips for brands to convert allyship into action.  

But days after the spa shootings, brand responses are still trickling in. Here are a few: 

Instagram

Hasbro

Salvation Army

Degree

Indeed

