How should brands respond to the #StopAAPIHate movement?

The calls for action and support for the #StopAAPIHate movement are getting louder, as advocates urge brands to address the rise in Anti-Asian hate in America.

Concerns over increased Anti-Asian hate crimes reached a fever pitch last Wednesday, when a white man committed a series of Spa shootings in Atlanta killing eight people, including six Asian women.

While initial reports suggested the attack was not racially motivated, AAPI advocates think otherwise, citing the rise in hate crimes and xenophobia toward their communities over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While agencies step up to support their employees internally, brands including PlayBoy, Logitech and Blue Microphones have shared statements to show solidarity with the AAPI community on social media.

As part of the Logitech family of brands, we stand in solidarity with the #AAPI community. Blue encourages our community to use their voice to stand against racism. #StopAsianHate https://t.co/EyrfiIxgkw — Blue Microphones (@BlueMicrophones) March 18, 2021

Major brands including Starbucks, Delta, Netflix and Facebook have also responded, indicating brands are taking a similar tack to their responses to the Black Lives Matter movement last summer.

While consumers increasingly want brands to stand for something, Twitter users had mixed reactions to how brands are responding to this particular issue.

Like I can’t be the only one feeling like people aren’t gonna keep any energy for AAPI people past the weekend. I feel defeated. I haven’t even seen any brands post anything. — Lanie (she/her) (@MintOwls) March 18, 2021

I'm really not looking forward to the performative brand emails I'll receive today saying how their company stands with the AAPI community — Destiny (@DestinyHarHar) March 18, 2021

Amidst this, can we talk about how reluctant some big brands are to condemn AAPI violence? Y'all wore our red and yellow colors for Lunar New Year to boost sales yet when awful hate crimes arise it's time to be quiet? Stop pretending to care only when it's convenient for your $$ — Kentaro Kawasaki (@Nekronous) March 17, 2021

Campaign US asked Twitter users: should brands respond to the #StopAAPIHate movement? Tell us what you think.