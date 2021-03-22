How should brands respond to the #StopAAPIHate movement?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 4 hours ago

Twitter users express mixed reactions to brand’s responses.

The calls for action and support for the #StopAAPIHate movement are getting louder, as advocates urge brands to address the rise in Anti-Asian hate in America.  

Concerns over increased Anti-Asian hate crimes reached a fever pitch last Wednesday, when a white man committed a series of Spa shootings in Atlanta killing eight people, including six Asian women.  

While initial reports suggested the attack was not racially motivated, AAPI advocates think otherwise, citing the rise in hate crimes and xenophobia toward their communities over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

While agencies step up to support their employees internally, brands including  PlayBoy, Logitech and Blue Microphones have shared statements to show solidarity with the AAPI community on social media. 

Major brands including Starbucks, Delta, Netflix and Facebook have also responded, indicating brands are taking a similar tack to their responses to the Black Lives Matter movement last summer.

While consumers increasingly want brands to stand for something, Twitter users had mixed reactions to how brands are responding to this particular issue. 

Campaign US asked Twitter users: should brands respond to the #StopAAPIHate movement? Tell us what you think.

