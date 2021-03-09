Should brands reconsider their relationships with the Royal family?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 3 hours ago
Credit: Getty
Credit: Getty

Many thought Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah was not the best look for The Royal Brand.

Oprah’s two-hour live interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on CBS on Sunday night revealed the couple’s raw and shocking explanation for why they decided to step away from their royal family duties last year.

At the time, the announcement shocked the world, as people speculated about the reason for their exit. But Sunday night’s interview revealed Meghan and Harry’s side of the story, that the choice to leave Buckingham palace followed media harrassment, mental health struggles and lack of support from the Royal family.

In the bombshell interview, Meghan claimed she and Harry began discussing leaving during her pregnancy with their son Archie, after Meghan began to have suicidal thoughts. According to the couple, numerous attempts to reach out to the royal family’s institutional firm for help were met with rejection or silence.

The couple also revealed their son Archie was denied security, the title of Prince, and other privileges given to members of the Royal family. That conversation was happening “in tandem” to conversations about how “dark” Archie would be, Markle said.

The interview has caused mixed reactions on social media, with some condemning the Royal family and the aristocratic system, and others who felt the interview was a spectacle, and criticized the couple for operating their businesses under the royal brand.

In a time of high tensions for brands, the interview calls into question whether advertisers should re-evaluate associations with the Royal Family.

The Royal Family is a huge magnet for brand endorsements. Coca-Cola, Samsung and Cartier have held royal warrants in the past, described as “a mark of recognition of those who have supplied goods or services to the Households of HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh or HRH The Prince of Wales for at least five years and who have an ongoing trading arrangement.”

We asked on Twitter: Should brands reevaluate their relationships with the royal family in light of Sunday’s interview?

