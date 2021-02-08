Brands react to each other’s Super Bowl ads

While some brands bonded over their Super Bowl spots, others poked fun at one another.

Super Bowl LV was full of different creative takes, from Bud Light Seltzer’s ad raining lemons, to Reddit’s 5 second flash spot you could miss if you blinked (I did).

Different brands struck different tones, with Mountain Dew and Tide aiming for light-hearted and funny while Cointreau paid tribute to restaurant workers.

But the real fun was on social media. After each new spot aired, brands — Super Bowl advertisers or not — reacted on social.

After Doritos’ “Flat Matthew” spot aired featuring Matthew McConaughey, the snack brand took to twitter to create 2D memes of other ads, starting with Mountain Dew. Sour Patch Kids, wanting in on the action, also responded to the spot.

Doritos

Sour Patch Kids

 

Snickers took a jab at Chipotle’s attempt to “change the world.” Meanwhile, Mountain Dew responded to Sour Patch Kids’ question about its choice of watermelon-flavored drinks.

Snickers  

Mountain Dew

Meanwhile, Steak-umm and Reddit bonded over their lack of budget for a 30-second spot, with Steak-umm revealing its social strategy was influenced by the inability to afford a spot and Reddit stating it blew its entire marketing budget for five-seconds of screen time during the game. 

Steak-umm

Reddit 

Brands who didn’t have a spot this year instead engaged with live moments in real time. BarkBox shared a hilarious thread of narrating the game from the point of a view of a dog, while Mr. Peanut poked fun at the relevance of coins during the coin-toss kickoff. 

BarkBox

Mr. Peanut 

Fans’ favorite moments were the cute and funny group-chat like interactions between brands on social media which reminded us that all snacks are welcome on Super Bowl Sunday.

Starburst 

Swedish Fish

