Brands react to each other’s Super Bowl ads

Super Bowl LV was full of different creative takes, from Bud Light Seltzer’s ad raining lemons, to Reddit’s 5 second flash spot you could miss if you blinked (I did).

Different brands struck different tones, with Mountain Dew and Tide aiming for light-hearted and funny while Cointreau paid tribute to restaurant workers.

But the real fun was on social media. After each new spot aired, brands — Super Bowl advertisers or not — reacted on social.

After Doritos’ “Flat Matthew” spot aired featuring Matthew McConaughey, the snack brand took to twitter to create 2D memes of other ads, starting with Mountain Dew. Sour Patch Kids, wanting in on the action, also responded to the spot.

Doritos

Sour Patch Kids

I've never not been 3D — Sour Patch Kids (@SourPatchKids) February 8, 2021

Snickers took a jab at Chipotle’s attempt to “change the world.” Meanwhile, Mountain Dew responded to Sour Patch Kids’ question about its choice of watermelon-flavored drinks.





Snickers

Hey @ChipotleTweets we tried changing the world last year...didn't work. — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) February 8, 2021

Mountain Dew

Don't be sour. — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Steak-umm and Reddit bonded over their lack of budget for a 30-second spot, with Steak-umm revealing its social strategy was influenced by the inability to afford a spot and Reddit stating it blew its entire marketing budget for five-seconds of screen time during the game.

Steak-umm

we couldn’t afford a sup3r b0wl ad so now we’re tweeting to get attention please engage — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) February 8, 2021

Reddit

We spent our whole budget on it so we're broke now too. Wanna hang? — Reddit (@reddit) February 8, 2021

Brands who didn’t have a spot this year instead engaged with live moments in real time. BarkBox shared a hilarious thread of narrating the game from the point of a view of a dog, while Mr. Peanut poked fun at the relevance of coins during the coin-toss kickoff.

BarkBox

MY DOG LIVETWEETS THE SUPER BOWL (a thread) #SuperBowlLV — BarkBox (@barkbox) February 7, 2021

Mr. Peanut

I’m just saying, no one appreciates coins like old people. (I can say that, I’m 105). #CoinToss pic.twitter.com/IfAZ5XHNO5 — Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) February 7, 2021

Fans’ favorite moments were the cute and funny group-chat like interactions between brands on social media which reminded us that all snacks are welcome on Super Bowl Sunday.

Starburst

You're writing fanfics now? — STARBURST (@Starburst) February 8, 2021

Swedish Fish