Brands should get personal for the 2020 holiday season

The pandemic hasn’t just accelerated new consumer behaviors, but cemented them.

In particular, changes in consumer media habits and shopping behaviors are here to stay, according to research from Omnicom Media Group about how the pandemic is shaping consumer attitudes.

As people drop traditional TV and radio in favor of streaming and social media faster than ever before, brands and retailers need to rethink how and where they reach and influence their audiences. And while safety concerns accelerated the adoption of ecommerce during COVID-19, many people probably aren’t going back.

“Ecommerce will become preferred because of its convenience and ease,” said Kristen Colonna, chief strategy officer at OMD USA.

The latter will be extremely crucial to keep in mind during the upcoming holiday season, when nearly two-thirds of people who normally shop in stores for Black Friday don’t plan to this year, OMG research found.

As brands duke it out online for holiday sales, they’ll need to lean into personalization as consumers take more nuanced paths to purchase. Brands that meet consumers where they are in their journey are more likely to stand out.

But it’s not all about finding the consumer where they are. Content strategy will also play a key role, Colonna said. Brands should aim to create content that is not just inspiring, but also clickable and shoppable.

“Brands need to create content that puts them a click away from conversion,” Colonna said. “What kind of experiences can we create that result in a seamless conversion?”