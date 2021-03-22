How brands like NerdWallet are boosting employee engagement with internal comms

Working from home and interacting through screens has left employees feeling isolated and presented companies with the challenge of remote engagement.

Agencies have had to get creative to excite employees about spending extra time online to socialize after working hours or during breaks.

Grow Marketing, an internal marketing agency that has helped brands build out their employee engagement campaigns for over a decade, saw an uptick in RFPs for employee marketing during the pandemic as companies adapted to remote work.

“[Companies] have to find compelling ways to engage their employees,” said Cassie Hughes, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Grow. “We started getting requests for assignments where we were dropped in the middle between brand, HR and [internal] communications, trying to navigate how we actualize what [companies’ internal] brand values are.”

NerdWallet, for example, first approached Grow when it decided to transition to a remote-first company back when the pandemic started. As part of an internal campaign to renew the company’s values, Grow created a comic book in which each value corresponded to a personifying superhero character.

“Such a complex transition doesn’t happen with the flip of a switch,” said Lynee Luque, VP of people at NerdWallet. “It takes innovation and creativity with an emphasis on being as thoughtful and unexpected in our approach to employee engagement as we are in our approach to our products.”

During COVID, more companies have invested in employee engagement around work-from-home and diversity and inclusion, Hughes noted.

A Gallup study from in 2020 found the last year has been a rollercoaster for engagement, with a record increase in the summer during the Black Lives Matter movement, following a sharp decline as employees became “disengaged” due to online work fatigue.

Remote engagement is difficult; according to Gallup, employees are 7% less likely to feel connected to a company’s mission while working remotely. But investing in engagement is still critical, as companies that do so are four times more profitable than those that don't.

“Even if companies aren't changing their values, everyone we know is changing the way in which they work,” Hughes said. “[Our job is to] actualize that and get people involved in the conversation.”