Brands like McDonald’s are begging one TikTok star to revamp their logos

Looking to refresh your brand’s logo? Why not hire TikTok star Emily Zugay for the job.

Zugay has posted TikToks showing how she would redesign logos for household name brands, such as as Starbucks, H&R Block, Apple, NASA, Target, TikTok, Nascar, Tampax, The Washington Post, Ocean Spray, Tinder, Adobe, the National Football League, Amazon, Doritos and McDonald’s.

We've seen the future of commercial design, and it has arrived. Take a look here:

It should come as no surprise that brands, including McDonald’s, Amazon, NFL, Doritos, Tinder, NASCAR and Tampax have replaced their TikTok avatar with the designs she created. TikTok also used Zugay’s version of its logo temporarily, but it eventually switched back to its official one.

Here’s how the brands are responding.

Amazon

TikTok

NFL

NASCAR

The Washington Post

Ocean Spray

McDonald's

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.