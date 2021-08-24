Should brands get involved in the #CrateChallenge?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 6 hours ago
(Credit: Getty Images)
(Credit: Getty Images)

The latest social media trend has resulted in several injuries.

Notable brand moments have included involvement in culture. Remember Oreo’s “you can still dunk in the dark” tweet during the 2013 Super Bowl blackout? 

Throughout the years, brands have built notoriety through setting — and following — trends, including when brands changed their names in response to iHop briefly switching its name to iHob.

The latest social media trend, however, seems a little dangerous. 

Over the past several days, the #CrateChallenge has emerged on social media, during which groups of people are challenged to climb and descend a pyramid created from milk crates. The challenge? To make it to the other side without tripping or falling off of the fragile crates. 

The challenge has garnered thousands of videos of participants steadily making the climb. But in the process, many have fallen and gotten seriously injured, with some users posting the consequence of participating. 

Others have weighed in with memes and humor, such as celebrity influencer Guy Fieri.

Meanwhile, brands have remained fairly quiet. Should brands get involved in the #CrateChallenge? Campaign US wants to hear your thoughts.

