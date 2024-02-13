This Valentine’s Day, brands want you to get your nut. As a nut aficionado, Ad Nut approves.

Here are three brands putting the love in lovemaking this year.

EOS

Ad Nut has been informed that humans are chasing a different nut this Valentine’s Day.

How crude.

Regardless, Ad Nut still appreciates that EOS is promoting proper fur maintenance as it rolls out a new national holiday on February 13, dubbed Vagentine’s Day. The holiday celebrates all of the preparation people put into making sure their downstairs bits are in tip-top shape when it comes time to perform the next day.

But it’s not just for couples, as Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate all kinds of love, and that includes self-love.

To kick off the inauguration of Vagentine’s Day, EOS is inviting people to write letters of respect and celebration to their privates, share them on social media and tag the company for a chance to win something to help with Valentine’s Day prepping.

Ad Nut wishes EOS all the best as it sifts through dozens of letters humans have written about their genitalia.

Saxx Underwear

Speaking of genitalia, Saxx Underwear has taken Valentine’s Day back in a classier direction.

Sort of.

The undergarment brand partnered with Quality Meats to craft a $5,000 diamond-encrusted gold necklace that’s shaped like an upside-down heart. By embedding two diamonds into the bottom of the heart, Saxx made it look like a different set of jewels.

Once again, Ad Nut thinks humans are obsessing over the wrong kind of nuts.

The necklace sold for $5,000 along with a matching set of Saxx and Hanky Panky underwear. All proceeds will go to the Testicular Cancer Foundation.

Better

As a woodland creature, Ad Nut supports any endeavors to save the forests. Eco-friendly online shop Better has taken an unorthodox approach to raising awareness about climate change with the release of Climaxxx, a carbon-neutral, vegan condom.

According to the United Nations Population Fund, most of the 10 billion latex condoms manufactured every year end up in landfills or oceans. That waste contributes to rising temperatures that reduce testosterone, sperm motility, interfere with menstruation and lower libido.

As humans and squirrels both enjoy mating season this month, Ad Nut cannot abide by these disastrous consequences. In fact, Ad Nut is curious if Climaxxx comes in a size for squirrels.

For now, Ad Nut calls on human readers to at least watch Climaxxx’s funny spot, in which a climate-conscious sex fairy delivers the condom to a couple just when they need it most.