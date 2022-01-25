Brands get creative on social media for Super Bowl LVI

Social media has become key to engaging audiences around a Super Bowl campaign – a trend that will continue in 2022.

But this year, in addition to using social media to complement an in-game spot or seize on the Big Game Buzz, brands are extending their campaigns into Web3.

While traditional broadcast spots are still worth their weight in gold when it comes to driving awareness, with NBCUniversal selling out its inventory for Super Bowl LVI (see who is in and who is out), several brands are choosing to take a different approach.

Avocados from Mexico

In addition to an ad that will air during the game, Avocados from Mexico will host a digital experience with former NFL quarterback Drew Brees. The Avocado brand partnered with e-commerce platform MikMak to give fans a first-hand look into the “always good” world of avocados through a virtual home experience. Consumers can take a selfie with Brees, watch the brand’s Super Bowl spot and discover new guacamole recipes. Consumers will also be able to purchase avocados directly from the platform.

Ahead of the Game, Avocados from Mexico released a one-minute teaser featuring Brees, who invites consumers to the “house” with QR codes. The brand will also launch a physical pop-up, called the “House of Goodness” in New York from Feb. 8 to 13.

TUMS

TUMS is bringing its #TUMSworthyBigGameTrivia back for the second year in a row, hosted by comedian and television personality Scott Rogowsky. On February 10, football legends Terrell Davis and Hines Ward will compete on a livestream through TUMS’ official Twitter account to test their knowledge about football – and heartburn related.

Fans will also be able to participate on social media by using the hashtag #TUMSworthyBigGameTrivia for a chance to win a piece of $88,000 in prizes.

Groupon

Groupon is throwing a party for the Super Bowl LVI. This year, the discount marketplace launched a sweepstakes for fans to enter for a chance to party with Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.

From January 24 to February 2, fans can enter daily for a chance to join Grownkowski at his 4,486 square-foot home in Foxborough, Mass. with up 15 friends for a viewing party. Groupon will fly out the grand-prize winner and their guests to Boston and cover two-nights of hotel accommodations and transportation.

Fans can continue to enter through Feb. 20. to win other prizes, including a trip to Las Vegas for two from MGM, a trip for two to Cancun from Great Value Vacations, VIP tickets to New Kids on the Block summer concert experience by Live Nation and tickets to see Blue Man Group in New York or Chicago.

Bud Light

Will Bud Light feature an NFT in a Super Bowl ad? We’ll just have to wait and see.

According to Decrypt, Bud Light changed its Twitter photo to an avatar from NFT project Nouns, which drops only one NFT per day and operates its funds out of a community treasury. Noun NFT owners tap into the fund to develop projects and initiatives around open-source intellectual property (IP).

The speculation comes after The Nouns Foundation purchased a beer-themed Noun NFT for 127 ETH, about $394,000, for Bud Light. The purchase followed a proposal from Bud Leight to “feature Noun glasses in a Super Bowl commercial and on real beverage cans” that passed on January 16.

“In exchange for one Noun from Nouns DAO, a prominent beverage company will include Noun glasses in a 2022 Super Bowl commercial,” the proposal reads. “Once the Noun is received, this brand will also change their Twitter avatar to feature Noun glasses and intends to allow holders of the brand’s own NFT to collectively vote with their Noun on future governance proposals.”

Miller Lite

Miller Lite is watching Super Bowl LVI from its virtual bar in the metaverse. The spirits brand will open its doors on Decentraland, where fans can visit and watch Miller Lite’s “Big Game” ad. The ad will air exclusively in the metaverse.

The metaverse experience, created with DDB Chicago and DDB San Francisco, circumvents the Super Bowl ad block inflicted on alcoholic beverage brands since 2010, when Anheuser-Busch InBev struck a deal with the NFL as the official alcohol sponsor.

While details of the campaign remain scarce, Miller Lite plans to offer rewards to select patrons at the virtual bar.