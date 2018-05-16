How brands are crashing the #RoyalWedding party

by Oliver McAteer Added 6 hours ago

Kellogg's, Farmers Insurance and CVS are just some of the brands which couldn't resist getting regal.

"#HarryMakesHisMarkle" by Lime-A-Rita

Makers of the one thing you never knew you needed -- margaritas-in-a-can -- have launched a hashtag generator for you and your partner. The generator combines a user’s maiden and married names to create a margarita-themed hashtag, like "#DoeAndSmithOnceInALifeLime." In addition, the most royal of the Ritas, Queen Bee Nene Leakes of reality TV fame, will take over the @TheRitas Twitter handle on Saturday.

"#RoyalLoveDonut" by Dunkin Donuts

Fancy up your viewing party?? #RoyalLoveDonut ???? #RoyalWedding

Royal love comes in the form of these heart-shaped donuts from America’s one and only. The brand teamed up with Arc, Leo Burnett’s shopper marketing arm, for a campaign hooked on royal wedding viewing parties.

SodaStream levels up its fashion game

The fizz-it-yourself brand is taking its hat off for the royal couple -- and putting on another one. The marketing team has come up with a range of quirky lids inspired by Buckingham Palace’s finest.

Regal refreshments from Kellogg’s

Ever thought about making a caramel, banana and Froot Loops party appetizer? Of course not. Kellogg’s is pushing the "Majestic Pops" to be a staple at your Royal Wedding shindig. They look pretty good, to be fair.

"Vermin" by Farmers Insurance

Blimey, governor -- Farmers Insurance has adopted fully-British lingo for a series of short videos in honor of the big day.

CVS Pharmacy’s hashtag frenzy

Stay clear of the CVS Twitter feed unless you want to be bombarded with an onslaught of #RoyalWedding tweets. The brand is throwing out all kinds of ‘did you know?’ facts and random polls in celebration of the happy couple.

