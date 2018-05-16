How brands are crashing the #RoyalWedding party

"#HarryMakesHisMarkle" by Lime-A-Rita

Makers of the one thing you never knew you needed -- margaritas-in-a-can -- have launched a hashtag generator for you and your partner. The generator combines a user’s maiden and married names to create a margarita-themed hashtag, like "#DoeAndSmithOnceInALifeLime." In addition, the most royal of the Ritas, Queen Bee Nene Leakes of reality TV fame, will take over the @TheRitas Twitter handle on Saturday.

"#RoyalLoveDonut" by Dunkin Donuts

Royal love comes in the form of these heart-shaped donuts from America’s one and only. The brand teamed up with Arc, Leo Burnett’s shopper marketing arm, for a campaign hooked on royal wedding viewing parties.

SodaStream levels up its fashion game

The fizz-it-yourself brand is taking its hat off for the royal couple -- and putting on another one. The marketing team has come up with a range of quirky lids inspired by Buckingham Palace’s finest.

Regal refreshments from Kellogg’s

Caramel, banana and Froot Loops make a majestic combination! Make these fun Majestic Pops for your royal wedding watch party guests! Now at https://t.co/kiKxqOQAkV pic.twitter.com/SMqypwjMhW — Kellogg's (@KelloggsUS) May 14, 2018

Ever thought about making a caramel, banana and Froot Loops party appetizer? Of course not. Kellogg’s is pushing the "Majestic Pops" to be a staple at your Royal Wedding shindig. They look pretty good, to be fair.

"Vermin" by Farmers Insurance

Blimey, governor -- Farmers Insurance has adopted fully-British lingo for a series of short videos in honor of the big day.

CVS Pharmacy’s hashtag frenzy

The #RoyalWedding is Saturday! What are you most looking forward to? — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) May 17, 2018

Stay clear of the CVS Twitter feed unless you want to be bombarded with an onslaught of #RoyalWedding tweets. The brand is throwing out all kinds of ‘did you know?’ facts and random polls in celebration of the happy couple.