Brands commit to more than just February for Black History Month

After the murder of George Floyd in the summer of 2020, brands vehemently renewed their commitments to champion diversity, equity and inclusion — both internally and in society at large.

In that spirit, many brands have embarked on efforts for Black History Month that continue long after February is done.

While some brands have chosen to highlight Black leaders, content and artists, others, such as Ebony and Olay, have reignited efforts to elevate Black contributions to society.

McDonald’s and HBO Max are partnering with influencers and creators on campaigns that will live on for months – or permanently – on their platforms.

Black & Abroad, on the other hand, is using the month to develop educational materials and present data regarding Black history.

Campaign US has highlighted a few of the latest campaigns:

Black & Abroad

Two years after its pan-Africa tourism campaign, “Go Back to Africa,” travel brand Black & Abroad has launched a data-driven domestic travel platform called “The Black Elevation Map.”

By aggregating data across culture, population numbers, Black historical markers, Black-owned businesses and social media activity, the searchable map identifies points of interest across the U.S. The higher the density of data, the higher the “elevation” of the landmark.

The Black Elevation Map also includes 12 curated city guides and 10 national guides that include Black-owned wineries, Black-owned start-ups and restaurants that played a role in the civil rights movement.

HBO Max

HBO Max is celebrating Black History Month with “More Than a Month,” a campaign that highlights content elevating voices, stories and performances from the Black community. The month-long celebration will include Twitter watch parties with talent and a sample of select free titles.

The campaign will live in HBO Max’s new Black Voices hub, which will remain active throughout the year.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s aims to elevate the stories of 22 young, Black leaders and the impact they have had on their communities in its “Future 22” campaign. McDonald’s will release original content narrated by artist and actress Keke Palmer through June to amplify their stories.

The content will be supported with television and radio commercials, social media posts and digital advertising. The first seven honorees were introduced on Feb. 1.

Thrilling

This year, vintage-apparel company Thrilling is spotlighting its Black Vintage collection throughout February to give Black creators and designers from around the world the recognition they deserve. Curated with vintage fashions from Black-owned small businesses, the Black Vintage collection includes an assortment of pieces from brands like Fubu and Phat Farm.