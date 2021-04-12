Should brands comment on politics?

COVID-19, the killing of George Floyd and the 2020 election have pushed brands to speak out much more openly on social issues.

Evidence shows people want brands and companies to get involved in issues that matter. According to Edelman’s 2021 Trust barometer consumers trust businesses more than NGOs, the government or the media.

Gen Z in particular wants businesses to help solve big global problems, and is more forgiving of brands who attempt change, according to a study by McCann.

So when Coca-Cola and Delta, headquartered in Georgia, remained silent on the state’s new voting law, backlash ensued.

Some think the law, which includes new restrictions including voter-identification requirements, limited ballot drop boxes, additional ID requirements for absentee voting, reduced early voting days and the elimination of weekend voting during runoffs, amounts to voter suppression. The legislation also makes it illegal to give food and water to voters waiting in line, and expands legislative power over local election boards.

After consumers spoke out about the silence of major companies headquartered in Georgia regarding the law, the companies shared public and internal statements opposing it.

It may have been too little too late. Coca-Cola and Delta are now also facing boycotts from right-wing political groups for taking a side.

Speaking out on politics is a tricky balancing act for brands. Should they do it anyway? Let us know in this poll.