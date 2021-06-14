How should brands commemorate Juneteenth?

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 1 hour ago

Brands should be careful with their approach.

As protests broke out in early summer of last year after the murder of George Floyd, brands scrambled to make diversity commitments and recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. 

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, is recognized as the anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. While the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1862, it was not until June 19, 1865, that newly-freed people celebrated emancipation when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and enforce the proclamation. 

Last year, brands including Best Buy, Adobe and General Motors widely recognized the holiday for the first time by observing it with days off or corporate statements.

But as the anniversary approaches, brands should be on the lookout for making  performative activism or capitalizing on Black culture. 

Clothing brand Old Navy recently suspended its Juneteenth campaign, which encouraged Black influencers to purchase and wear Juneteenth t-shirts, after the company was accused of attempting to profit from the holiday. 

So how should brands commemorate Juneteenth? Campaign US wants to hear your thoughts.

