Should brands commemorate the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder?

George Floyd is a name that has shaken the world. After his violent murder by police last summer was caught on video, people around the globe took to the streets to protest persisting racial inequities in society.

Since then, brands and agencies alike committed to doing better when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion in their organizations. Efforts have been made to increase and retain the number of diverse employees in the workforce. Media agencies including IPG Mediabrands and GroupM have committed to increasing their investments in diverse-owned media, as opposed to simply diverse targeted media.

But for brands, speaking out on political and social issues can be a tricky dance. Some people are critical of brands and companies who choose to take a stand on polarizing issues, especially if they don’t back up their words with actions. Others believe companies have a responsibility to speak up on important topics.

Gosh, who could have predicted that a brand's support of #BLM would be performative and shortlived (except literally everyone who doesn't work for the brand)? https://t.co/O8xJBDwxwl — The Panda of Great Sad (@AQueerPanda) June 11, 2020

L’Oréal’s neck must be hot right now https://t.co/vv889IZmdn — Nikky (@nikkyloves) June 2, 2020

In the year after George Floyd’s murder, companies have navigated a multitude of tricky soical situations, from the 2020 election, to the #StopAAPIHate movement. The consensus is still out on whether brands should speak out directly on such topics.

Seeing lots of brands post receipts abt what they have done 1 year after George Floyd’s murder. A part of me wants 2 respond saying: “NOTHING has changed 4 Black ppl. Every time, my kids say they are going out, I say a silent pray for them 2 come back ALIVE.” #BlackLivesMatter — Liv Lewis (@livlewis) May 21, 2021

Campaign US wants to know: do you think brands should commemorate the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder? Tell us in the poll below.