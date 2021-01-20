Brands and CEOs show their support for the Inauguration

Moments after Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were respectively sworn in as the 46th Vice President and President of the United States, brands and CEOs took to social media to share their support.

Many brands had their trigger finger ready to pause media spend if the day should result in another crisis at the Capitol. But as the day unfolded smoothly, brands took to social to express their support.

Some, including BP America and United Airlines, took a straightforward approach, expressing a commitment to work with the new administration.

bp welcomes @POTUS Biden and @VP Harris and looks forward to working with your administration on an energy agenda to reach net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. pic.twitter.com/435UPkKJQu — bp America (@bp_America) January 20, 2021

Others, including Ben & Jerry’s, Amazon, and Cisco, stayed on brand by taking the opportunity to advocate for social causes, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing climate change and implementing immigration reform.

The Biden presidency starts today. We're digging into why the first 100 days of a new administration are so important, especially this year: https://t.co/vFa4SfhHVm pic.twitter.com/5958QG2P3S — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 20, 2021

Letter to @POTUS: “Amazon stands ready to assist you in reaching your goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of your administration.” pic.twitter.com/bH6y6IZZEW — Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 20, 2021

.@Cisco stands ready to work with the Biden Administration and Congress to drive progress, recover from the pandemic, bridge the digital divide, and create a more inclusive future for all. — Chuck Robbins (@ChuckRobbins) January 20, 2021

Many took specific note of the historical significance of Kamala Harris’s induction as the first female, Black and Asian American Vice President.

And others still had some fun. Peloton circulated memes about reported security concerns over getting Joe Biden’s bike into the White House, while Mashable called out Bernie Sanders’ inauguration outfit.

Leslie Knope is doing great. Thanks for asking! pic.twitter.com/kqI0p0gOZG — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrec) January 20, 2021

Who wore it best? ?? pic.twitter.com/PyVGr4WQ5L — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) January 20, 2021

Other statements struck a tone of unity and bipartisanship, in line with a recent Golin poll.