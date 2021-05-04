Brands celebrate cinco de mayo

Cinco de Mayo is recognized by many as a day to celebrate Mexican culture and history.

Historically, the holiday celebrated the anniversary of Mexico’s victory in the Franco-Mexican War of 1862. Today, May 5th has become a day for brands and consumers alike to relish in the joys of Mexican food, drinks and culture.

Alcoholic beverage brands, restaurants and others widely recognized in the Mexican community are giving back this year through a number of sweepstakes, giveaways and charity donations.

Campaign US rounded up a few of our favorites:

Estrella Jalisco

Mexican beer brand Estrella Jalisco teamed up with LGBTQ+ mariachi band, Mariachi Arcoiris, to perform across the U.S. and encourage discussion about inclusivity, identity and machismo culture. The brand also created a short film featuring a performance by Arcoiris and anecdotes about the evolution of gender identity and sexual orientation in the Latin community.

Estrella Jalisco is also giving five fans an opportunity to book Mariachi Arcoiris for their Cinco de Mayo and pride celebrations by commenting on the brand’s social channels with the title of a song they think needs a mariachi cover.

Tequila Don Julio

Tequila Don Julio launched the Tequila Don Julio Fund, which will commit $1 million over the next four years to charities and missions that help the Mexican community. In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the brand’s first donation of $125,000 will be distributed to charities in the hospitality industry: No Us Without You, a nonprofit that provides food security to Mexican hospitality workers in LA, and Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, an advocacy group created by and for restaurant workers.

The tequila brand also partnered with Mexican artist Claudio Límon to create digital NFTs and physical vouchers for a sweepstakes. Don Julio will give away $125,000 of “Don Julio Cincos,” $5 for consumers to spend at a bar or restaurant of their choice on Cinco de Mayo.

Cholula

Hot-sauce brand Cholula is offering Burrito Insurance on Cinco de Mayo. The brand will replace anyone’s burrito if it falls apart. Using the code ‘BURRITODOWN’ on DoorDash, customers can get up to $20 toward any order in participating restaurants across the U.S. that includes a burrito with no delivery fees. A mini bottle of Cholula will be included in select orders.

Chili’s

Chili’s is hosting a scavenger hunt in five cities across the U.S. in a game dubbed “Hide and Cinco.” The restaurant chain will hide five piñatas with brand merch and a $500 Chili’s gift card in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Nashville, Tampa and San Antonio. People can follow Chili’s on Twitter and Instagram for clues, including a code word to unlock the pinata.

Customers can also go to Chili’s on May 5 and sip on drinks for $5, including Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrón, Cuervo Blue and Frosé ‘ritas.