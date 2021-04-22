Brands and agencies put action behind Earth Day campaigns

This time last year, environmentalists noted the impact COVID-19 lockdowns had on reducing pollutants and CO2 levels.

Now, as the world begins to reopen and people start traveling and commuting again, sustainability advocates are sounding the alarm. The U.S. rejoined the Paris Climate Accords, renewing its pledge to combat climate change under President Biden, who added climate change to his list of top priorities.

Brands, however, have catching up to do.

Ninety-five percent of marketers believe that their discipline can make a difference in a corporation’s sustainability journey, but only half describe their organization as “about to start” or still taking “first steps” to address sustainability, according to a survey by the World Federation of Advertisers of 650 global marketers.

Just one third of organizations surveyed have sustainability as a marketing KPI, and about 20% are not measuring sustainability efforts at all. Conflicting business priorities (39%), lack of resources (27%) and pressure from shareholders (26%) are all reasons why sustainability has lagged.

But sustainability is a priority for consumers. Gen Z and millennials have called out brands with unsustainable practices, especially when they contradict statements in support of the environment.

Recognizing the urgency this Earth Day, many brands and agencies are out with sustainability campaigns.

Campaign US has highlighted a few that are backing up their statements with action:

Scout Lab

Branding agency Scout Lab’s “Greenhouse-Gaslighting” campaign calls out companies for greenwashing by redesigning the logos of organizations that have achieved sustainability certifications. It’s an effort to educate people who want to buy responsibly about which products are truly organic.

Maple Leaf

Sustainable meat and poultry brand Maple Leaf released a free coloring kit with a coloring book and climate-themed crayons in colors that represent environmental changes facing future generations: "Ocean Green" "Sky Orange" "Grass Yellow," "Forest Black," "Sand Blue" and "Freshwater Brown." The kits are 100% recyclable and Forest Stewardship Council certified and crayons are made from eco-friendly soy and beeswax and come in a metal reusable container.

Behind the campaign, Maple Leaf has invested in composting to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

SodaStream

SodaStream’s Earth Day campaign featuring Mark Zuckerberg’s sister, Randi Zuckerberg, encourages people to do more than share on social media for Earth Day.

The brand is creating sparkling water machines from recycled or plant-based materials, and will sell limited-edition reusable Art for Action bottles to replace single-use bottles. Ten percent of the profits will be donated to ocean conservation. SodaStream offices will also be closed on Earth Day so employees can join clean-up activities.

Ol’ Dirty Planters and Spalding

Spalding and Black-owned business Ol’ Dirty Planters are upcycling 20 old limited-edition basketballs into planters, for sale on Ol’ Dirty Planters’ website. The basketballs, in maroon, navy and pine green, were created in 2017 for John Elliott’s basketball-inspired fashion week collection and have not been publicly released until now.

Shaklee

Nutrition brand Shaklee, certified as climate neutral, has planted one million trees and is hosting a week-long tree donation match for all purchases made on Shaklee.com to honor its 65th anniversary and 20 years of being carbon-neutral.

Hitch

Carbon neutral bottle and cup brand Hitch is collaborating with South African Artist Daniella Attfield to create an NFT art piece l that offsets 1,000 metric tons of CO2 through investment in two carbon sequestration projects: the Bull Run Forest Carbon Project in Belize and the Eden Reforestation Projects.

While NFTs can be harmful to the environment, Hitch’s initiative aims to offset 5,000 times the carbon footprint of the NFT artwork.

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, brewed with 100% renewable electricity, is partnering with Latin Grammy award winner Maluma to release a song titled “Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem),” which includes sound from — yes — the sun. The song is available to stream and drops with a music video on Maluma’s YouTube channel. Michelob will also give away limited edition “Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem)” vinyls.

Gelo

Soap brand Gelo is calling out competitors by refilling their discarded bottles with biodegradable Gelo pods and encouraging consumers to do the same. The Soap Bottle Salvage box, created with Mischief @ No Fixed Address, includes complimentary pods, a salvaged competitor bottle and Gelo labels to stick over rival branding.