Brand partnerships with Travis Kelce pull in a wider audience amid Taylor Swift romance
The return of Sunday night football cued the release of brand partnerships with one of the sport’s biggest stars, Travis Kelce. But with the footballer’s rumored relationship with Taylor Swift, these campaigns are hitting yet another huge audience: Swifties.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.