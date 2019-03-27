Brand Film Festival NY 2019: Officially selected films revealed

And the winners are…

Here’s the list of officially selected films that will be shown at Brand Film Festival New York, set for May 2 at the Paley Center for Media in New York City.

The fourth-annual Brand Film Festival showcases the most artistic, creative, and effective branded content films, from YouTube videos to long-form documentaries. This unique gathering honors a new generation of marketing storytellers, while rewarding the brands, agencies, and craftspeople leading the way in their fields.

Go here for more information about tickets, jurors, and past winners.

Now for a list of this year’s winners...

360, AR, VR, and Emerging Tech

NASA - The Call of Science

NASA and Element

Animation

Lights, Camera, Holiday

Coach with Moxie Pictures



RISE

Riot Games with Fortiche Production

Business Film

A Journey Home

National Industries for the Blind and Massif with Jared Cruce Studio



Banksgiving

Ally Bank with Superprime, Anomaly, and MediaCom



The Champion Inside

Walmart



The Hilton Effect

Hilton with AMV BBDO and Coyne PR



The Words Matter

P&G and Great Big Story with Quigley-Simpson

Cinematography

Made from Mountains - Tracing the Trail

Coors Light and Courageous Studios with Connect at Publicis Media



Try and Love

Yeti Coolers and Rabbit Foot Studios

Direction

Wu-Tang in Space Eating Impossible Sliders

Impossible Foods, White Castle, and Hey Wonderful with Merkley +Partners (White Castle)



5B

Johnson & Johnson and UM Studios with Saville Productions and Rogers & Cowan



Corazon

Montefiore and Serial Pictures with JohnXHannes

Editing

Daniel and the Sea of Sound

Google and Google Brand Studio with Gloria Content

Foreign Language

Run2Gether

Facebook with Only Today

Lighting

Made From Mountains - Capturing Mountains in a Different Light

Coors and Courageous Studios with Connect At Publicis Media

Long-form Documentary - Single

5B

Johnson & Johnson and UM Studios with Saville Productions and Rogers and Cowan



Mas Fuerte

Presidente and Presidente Beer with Strangelove Productions and Boiler Room



Railroad Ties

Ancestry and Weber Shandwick with Mass Appeal/ SundanceTV, OMD, and Weber Shandwick

Tales by Light (S3, E1, Simon Lister)

UNICEF with Untitled Film Works, Canon Australia, and OPR

The Away Game

Tim Hortons and Zulu Alpha Kilo with An Artifact Nonfiction/Zulubot, UM, and North Strategic/Citizen Relations

Long-form Fiction - Series

The Wolf: True Alpha

HP and Giant Spoon x Zac&Adam with Park Pictures

Mini-form Documentary - Series

Unstoppable, series

Planned Parenthood Unstoppable and Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Mini-form Documentary - Single

Work In Progress: Lykke Li

WeTransfer with Pi Studies

Music

Scoring the Drive

Jaguar Land Rover and Atlantic Re:think with Park Pictures and Dentsu X Global

Nonprofit

Augie

Augie's Quest to Cure ALS and CK&D Cause Marketing & Media with PCH Films



Journey of the Silver King

Bonefish & Tarpon Trust with Devil Pictures and Admirable Devil



Rising

Love Has No Labels and The Ad Council with Great Guns, R/GA, and Publicis



Tales by Light (S3, E1, Simon Lister)

UNICEF with Untitled Film Works, Canon Australia, and OPR



The Dogs of Paradise

Lincoln and Hudson Rouge



The Honest Yearbook

The Ad Council with Adolescent Content



The Patients Are Waiting

The Suzanne Wright Foundation and Ketchum



Write the Rules

Ignite National and Pereira O'Dell with Prettybird

Screenplay

Write the Rules

Ignite National and Pereira O'Dell with Prettybird

Short-form Documentary - Series

Google Search On Series

Google and Google Brand Studio with Vaires

Short-form Documentary - Single

Adventure Not War

The North Face and Stept



Digitizing The New York Times Archive

Google Cloud and T Brand Studio



First Beach

Reef and Reef with Golden and Haymaker

Naje

Best Buy Teen Tech Center and Best Buy with Ming Studios/Little Minx and Starcom



The Youngest Captain

Huckberry and Xtratuf and Breakwater Studios



Tomorrow: Not Impossible

Charles Schwab with Not Impossible Labs and UM

Short-form Fiction - Series

Write the Rules

Ignite National and Pereira O'Dell with Prettybird

Short-form Fiction – Single

Pip

Southeastern Guide Dogs and Tongal with Quatre Production



The Bridge

SunTrust and StrawberryFrog with Swiss International & Cultivate Media

Sound Design

Remastered

Jack Daniels, Lodge Cast Iron, United Record Pressing, Prophetik, St. Blues Guitar, and Pitchwire with Designsensory

Viral

Now That's A Cardiac

Cadillac and Kovert Creative

Aaron Paul Discovers Bryan Cranston Living in Breaking Bad RV

Omaze

#EvolveTheDefinition

Bonobos and Observatory with Exverus

https://www.brandfilmfestival.com/