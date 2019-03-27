Brand Film Festival NY 2019: Officially selected films revealed

It's less than 40 days until the big night. See what brand films will be shown at the Paley Center in New York on May 2.

And the winners are…

Here’s the list of officially selected films that will be shown at Brand Film Festival New York, set for May 2 at the Paley Center for Media in New York City.  

The fourth-annual Brand Film Festival showcases the most artistic, creative, and effective branded content films, from YouTube videos to long-form documentaries. This unique gathering honors a new generation of marketing storytellers, while rewarding the brands, agencies, and craftspeople leading the way in their fields.

Go here for more information about tickets, jurors, and past winners.

Now for a list of this year’s winners...

360, AR, VR, and Emerging Tech
NASA - The Call of Science
NASA and Element

Animation
Lights, Camera, Holiday
Coach with Moxie Pictures

RISE
Riot Games with Fortiche Production

Business Film
A Journey Home
National Industries for the Blind and Massif with Jared Cruce Studio

Banksgiving
Ally Bank with Superprime, Anomaly, and MediaCom 

The Champion Inside
Walmart 

The Hilton Effect
Hilton with AMV BBDO and Coyne PR

The Words Matter
P&G and Great Big Story with Quigley-Simpson

Cinematography
Made from Mountains - Tracing the Trail
Coors Light and Courageous Studios with Connect at Publicis Media

Try and Love
Yeti Coolers and Rabbit Foot Studios

Direction
Wu-Tang in Space Eating Impossible Sliders
Impossible Foods, White Castle, and Hey Wonderful with Merkley +Partners (White Castle)

5B
Johnson & Johnson and UM Studios with Saville Productions and Rogers & Cowan

Corazon
Montefiore and Serial Pictures with JohnXHannes

Editing
Daniel and the Sea of Sound
Google and Google Brand Studio with Gloria Content

Foreign Language
Run2Gether
Facebook with Only Today

Lighting
Made From Mountains - Capturing Mountains in a Different Light
Coors and Courageous Studios with Connect At Publicis Media

Long-form Documentary - Single
5B
Johnson & Johnson and UM Studios with Saville Productions and Rogers and Cowan

Mas Fuerte
Presidente and Presidente Beer with Strangelove Productions and Boiler Room

Railroad Ties
Ancestry and Weber Shandwick with Mass Appeal/ SundanceTV, OMD, and Weber Shandwick

Tales by Light (S3, E1, Simon Lister)
UNICEF with Untitled Film Works, Canon Australia, and OPR

The Away Game
Tim Hortons and Zulu Alpha Kilo with An Artifact Nonfiction/Zulubot, UM, and North Strategic/Citizen Relations

Long-form Fiction - Series
The Wolf: True Alpha
HP and Giant Spoon x Zac&Adam with Park Pictures

Mini-form Documentary - Series
Unstoppable, series
Planned Parenthood Unstoppable and Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Mini-form Documentary - Single
Work In Progress: Lykke Li
WeTransfer with Pi Studies

Music
Scoring the Drive
Jaguar Land Rover and Atlantic Re:think with Park Pictures and Dentsu X Global

Nonprofit
Augie
Augie's Quest to Cure ALS and CK&D Cause Marketing & Media with PCH Films

Journey of the Silver King
Bonefish & Tarpon Trust with Devil Pictures and Admirable Devil

Rising
Love Has No Labels and The Ad Council with Great Guns, R/GA, and Publicis

Tales by Light (S3, E1, Simon Lister)
UNICEF with Untitled Film Works, Canon Australia, and OPR

The Dogs of Paradise
Lincoln and Hudson Rouge 

The Honest Yearbook
The Ad Council with Adolescent Content

The Patients Are Waiting
The Suzanne Wright Foundation and Ketchum 

Write the Rules
Ignite National and Pereira O'Dell with Prettybird

Screenplay
Write the Rules
Ignite National and Pereira O'Dell with Prettybird

Short-form Documentary - Series
Google Search On Series
Google and Google Brand Studio with Vaires

Short-form Documentary - Single
Adventure Not War
The North Face and Stept

Digitizing The New York Times Archive
Google Cloud and T Brand Studio 

First Beach
Reef and Reef with Golden and Haymaker

Naje
Best Buy Teen Tech Center and Best Buy with Ming Studios/Little Minx and Starcom

The Youngest Captain
Huckberry and Xtratuf and Breakwater Studios 

Tomorrow: Not Impossible
Charles Schwab with Not Impossible Labs and UM

Short-form Fiction - Series
Write the Rules
Ignite National and Pereira O'Dell with Prettybird

Short-form Fiction – Single
Pip
Southeastern Guide Dogs and Tongal with Quatre Production

The Bridge
SunTrust and StrawberryFrog with Swiss International & Cultivate Media

Sound Design
Remastered
Jack Daniels, Lodge Cast Iron, United Record Pressing, Prophetik, St. Blues Guitar, and Pitchwire with Designsensory

Viral
Now That's A Cardiac
Cadillac and Kovert Creative  

Aaron Paul Discovers Bryan Cranston Living in Breaking Bad RV
Omaze

#EvolveTheDefinition
Bonobos and Observatory with Exverus

https://www.brandfilmfestival.com/

