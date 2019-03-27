Brand Film Festival NY 2019: Officially selected films revealed

And the winners are…
Here’s the list of officially selected films that will be shown at Brand Film Festival New York, set for May 2 at the Paley Center for Media in New York City.
The fourth-annual Brand Film Festival showcases the most artistic, creative, and effective branded content films, from YouTube videos to long-form documentaries. This unique gathering honors a new generation of marketing storytellers, while rewarding the brands, agencies, and craftspeople leading the way in their fields.
Go here for more information about tickets, jurors, and past winners.
Now for a list of this year’s winners...
360, AR, VR, and Emerging Tech
NASA - The Call of Science
NASA and Element
Animation
Lights, Camera, Holiday
Coach with Moxie Pictures
RISE
Riot Games with Fortiche Production
Business Film
A Journey Home
National Industries for the Blind and Massif with Jared Cruce Studio
Banksgiving
Ally Bank with Superprime, Anomaly, and MediaCom
The Champion Inside
Walmart
The Hilton Effect
Hilton with AMV BBDO and Coyne PR
The Words Matter
P&G and Great Big Story with Quigley-Simpson
Cinematography
Made from Mountains - Tracing the Trail
Coors Light and Courageous Studios with Connect at Publicis Media
Try and Love
Yeti Coolers and Rabbit Foot Studios
Direction
Wu-Tang in Space Eating Impossible Sliders
Impossible Foods, White Castle, and Hey Wonderful with Merkley +Partners (White Castle)
5B
Johnson & Johnson and UM Studios with Saville Productions and Rogers & Cowan
Corazon
Montefiore and Serial Pictures with JohnXHannes
Editing
Daniel and the Sea of Sound
Google and Google Brand Studio with Gloria Content
Foreign Language
Run2Gether
Facebook with Only Today
Lighting
Made From Mountains - Capturing Mountains in a Different Light
Coors and Courageous Studios with Connect At Publicis Media
Long-form Documentary - Single
5B
Johnson & Johnson and UM Studios with Saville Productions and Rogers and Cowan
Mas Fuerte
Presidente and Presidente Beer with Strangelove Productions and Boiler Room
Railroad Ties
Ancestry and Weber Shandwick with Mass Appeal/ SundanceTV, OMD, and Weber Shandwick
Tales by Light (S3, E1, Simon Lister)
UNICEF with Untitled Film Works, Canon Australia, and OPR
The Away Game
Tim Hortons and Zulu Alpha Kilo with An Artifact Nonfiction/Zulubot, UM, and North Strategic/Citizen Relations
Long-form Fiction - Series
The Wolf: True Alpha
HP and Giant Spoon x Zac&Adam with Park Pictures
Mini-form Documentary - Series
Unstoppable, series
Planned Parenthood Unstoppable and Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Mini-form Documentary - Single
Work In Progress: Lykke Li
WeTransfer with Pi Studies
Music
Scoring the Drive
Jaguar Land Rover and Atlantic Re:think with Park Pictures and Dentsu X Global
Nonprofit
Augie
Augie's Quest to Cure ALS and CK&D Cause Marketing & Media with PCH Films
Journey of the Silver King
Bonefish & Tarpon Trust with Devil Pictures and Admirable Devil
Rising
Love Has No Labels and The Ad Council with Great Guns, R/GA, and Publicis
Tales by Light (S3, E1, Simon Lister)
UNICEF with Untitled Film Works, Canon Australia, and OPR
The Dogs of Paradise
Lincoln and Hudson Rouge
The Honest Yearbook
The Ad Council with Adolescent Content
The Patients Are Waiting
The Suzanne Wright Foundation and Ketchum
Write the Rules
Ignite National and Pereira O'Dell with Prettybird
Screenplay
Write the Rules
Ignite National and Pereira O'Dell with Prettybird
Short-form Documentary - Series
Google Search On Series
Google and Google Brand Studio with Vaires
Short-form Documentary - Single
Adventure Not War
The North Face and Stept
Digitizing The New York Times Archive
Google Cloud and T Brand Studio
First Beach
Reef and Reef with Golden and Haymaker
Naje
Best Buy Teen Tech Center and Best Buy with Ming Studios/Little Minx and Starcom
The Youngest Captain
Huckberry and Xtratuf and Breakwater Studios
Tomorrow: Not Impossible
Charles Schwab with Not Impossible Labs and UM
Short-form Fiction - Series
Write the Rules
Ignite National and Pereira O'Dell with Prettybird
Short-form Fiction – Single
Pip
Southeastern Guide Dogs and Tongal with Quatre Production
The Bridge
SunTrust and StrawberryFrog with Swiss International & Cultivate Media
Sound Design
Remastered
Jack Daniels, Lodge Cast Iron, United Record Pressing, Prophetik, St. Blues Guitar, and Pitchwire with Designsensory
Viral
Now That's A Cardiac
Cadillac and Kovert Creative
Aaron Paul Discovers Bryan Cranston Living in Breaking Bad RV
Omaze
#EvolveTheDefinition
Bonobos and Observatory with Exverus