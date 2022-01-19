Brand Film Awards US open for entries; Mediabrands Content Studio’s Brendan Gaul named 2022 jury chair

The Brand Film Awards U.S. 2022, presented by PRWeek U.S., Campaign U.S. and MM+M, is open for submissions.

The seventh-annual celebration of brand storytelling — formerly known as Brand Film Festival New York — will showcase the year’s most artistic, creative and effective films produced by and for brands as they embrace consumer entertainment, from short- or feature-length non-fiction documentary or scripted films or series.

Entries are open to any organization in the U.S. and the Americas, celebrating the new wave of marketing storytelling, while convening and rewarding the brands, agencies and craftspeople leading the way in their fields.

The first nomination deadline is February 24, 2022, with an extended nomination deadline of March 3. Full submission information is available here.

Following the entry process, the best films will be selected by a high-profile jury of top creatives from the worlds of marketing, advertising, digital, PR, production, film and media. This year’s chair of jury is Brendan Gaul, global chief content officer at Mediabrands.

Those interested in being a member of the Brand Film Awards jury should make their case here.

The successful films will be screened at a virtual gala event on May 25. For any questions or entry or ticket information, go here.