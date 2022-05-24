Brand Film Awards US 2022: The winners

Launched in 2015 as the Brand Film Festival, the Brand Film Awards ushered in its highly anticipated seventh season with unprecedented expansion. The Awards showcases the year's most effective films produced by and for brands, encompassing feature-length nonfiction documentaries, scripted films, series and more.

The best films were selected by a high-profile jury of top creatives from the worlds of marketing, advertising, digital, PR, production, film and media. This year’s chair of jury was Brendan Gaul, Mediabrands’ global chief content officer and global president, Traverse32.

Brand film is now a standard part of the communications and marketing toolbox and content strategies have moved far beyond simply what brands do on social media. The winning films define best practice in this increasingly influential genre.

The winners