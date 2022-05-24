Brand Film Awards US 2022: The winners

Brand Film Awards US logo

The complete list of winners and honorable mentions from the 2022 Brand Film Awards US.

Launched in 2015 as the Brand Film Festival, the Brand Film Awards ushered in its highly anticipated seventh season with unprecedented expansion. The Awards showcases the year's most effective films produced by and for brands, encompassing feature-length nonfiction documentaries, scripted films, series and more.

The best films were selected by a high-profile jury of top creatives from the worlds of marketing, advertising, digital, PR, production, film and media. This year’s chair of jury was Brendan Gaul, Mediabrands’ global chief content officer and global president, Traverse32.

Brand film is now a standard part of the communications and marketing toolbox and content strategies have moved far beyond simply what brands do on social media. The winning films define best practice in this increasingly influential genre.

The winners

Craft

Craft

Execution

Execution

Content

Content

Industry Sector

Industry Sector

Best of the Best

Best of the Best

