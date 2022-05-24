Brand Film Awards US 2022: Brand Film of the Year

Judges mulled over many worthy candidates, but at the end of the day only one walked away with the coveted title of Brand Film of the Year.

Brand Film of the Year

WINNER: Start Up — 45 Years of Apple Sounds

Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Apple products have become a part of our everyday lives, and the sounds associated with them can sometimes be our soundtrack. As such, the company created a film to capture the sounds and turn them into an original composition. The result was a nostalgia-filled score that took listeners through 45 years of history. Producer and musician A.G. Cook’s powerful piece kicked off Apple’s Unleashed event in October.

“This film showcases incredible craft, understanding of story structure and has us leaning in from the first moment until the climax,” said Brendan Gaul, global chief content officer at Mediabrands and 2022 Brand Film Awards U.S. jury chair. “It uniquely takes an owned asset that is part of so many of our lives and uses it in an unexpected way that actually creates something new.”