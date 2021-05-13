Brand Film Awards US 2021: The winners

Added 1 hour ago

The complete list of winners and honorable mentions from the 2021 Brand Film Awards US.

The sixth annual Brand Film Awards U.S. are convened by PRWeek, Campaign and MM+M to celebrate the best in filmmaking on behalf of brands and enterprises.

The awards showcase the most artistic, creative and effective films produced by and for brands as they embrace consumer entertainment, whether short or feature-length non-fiction documentaries or scripted films or series.

This year's awards have been organized under four broad brackets and 25 individual categories: Craft, Technique, Practice Area, and Industry Sector. A Brand Film of the Year was selected by chair of jury Jeffrey Whipps, Google’s VP of brand marketing, and senior editors at PRWeek, Campaign and MM+M.

Brand film is now a standard part of the communications and marketing toolbox and content strategies have moved far beyond simply what brands do on social media. The winning films define best practice in this increasingly influential genre.

The winners

Craft

Craft

Technique

Technique

Practice Area

Practice Area

Industry Sector

Industry Sector

Best of the Best

Best of the Best

See last year's winners

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS