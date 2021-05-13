Brand Film Awards US 2021: The winners

The sixth annual Brand Film Awards U.S. are convened by PRWeek, Campaign and MM+M to celebrate the best in filmmaking on behalf of brands and enterprises.

The awards showcase the most artistic, creative and effective films produced by and for brands as they embrace consumer entertainment, whether short or feature-length non-fiction documentaries or scripted films or series.

This year's awards have been organized under four broad brackets and 25 individual categories: Craft, Technique, Practice Area, and Industry Sector. A Brand Film of the Year was selected by chair of jury Jeffrey Whipps, Google’s VP of brand marketing, and senior editors at PRWeek, Campaign and MM+M.

Brand film is now a standard part of the communications and marketing toolbox and content strategies have moved far beyond simply what brands do on social media. The winning films define best practice in this increasingly influential genre.

The winners