Brand Film Awards open for entries; Google’s Jeffrey Whipps named 2021 jury chair

The Brand Film Awards U.S. 2021, presented by PRWeek U.S., Campaign U.S. and MM+M, is open for submissions.

The sixth annual celebration of brand storytelling — formerly known as Brand Film Festival New York — will showcase the year’s most artistic, creative and effective films produced by and for brands as they embrace consumer entertainment, from short or feature-length non-fiction documentary or scripted films or series.

Entries are open to any organization in the U.S. and the Americas, celebrating the new wave of marketing storytelling, while convening and rewarding the brands, agencies and craftspeople leading the way in their fields.

Early bird entries must be received by Thursday, February 18, 2020; late entries will be accepted until Thursday, March 4. Full submission information is available here.

Following the entry process, the best films will be selected by a high-profile jury comprised of top creatives from the worlds of marketing, advertising, digital, PR, production, film and media.

This year’s chair of jury is Jeffrey Whipps, VP of marketing at Google. Whipps has global responsibility for strategic brand and reputation topics and leads Google’s global brand editorial function. The latter focuses on developing and amplifying stories reflecting Google's products, programs, people and philanthropy, managing a large internal creative, strategic and technical agency to support the function.

“We believe in brand film and its importance for brands outside tech because the world has heightened expectations for what companies do and what they stand for and the actions and positions they take on the world on any number of important topics,” said Whipps.

Prior to Google, Whipps was a senior director at Apple, leading the development of award-winning consumer campaigns for iPod, iTunes, iPhone, iPad, Mac including work on the iconic iPod Silhouettes and Mac vs. PC campaigns. He previously worked at McCann Worldgroup, Sun Microsystems, Shutterfly, Netscape, Publicis and Ogilvy.

“Brand film is the optimal place and means by which a company can sincerely, authentically and deft-fully communicate its values,” added Whipps. “That’s not what 30-second increments and linear TV is all about. It’s not the place for transactional media. This is media that is born to help companies declare their value systems and have that be visibly understood and felt by consumers, employees and stakeholders who are increasingly looking for them to communicate on that level.”

Those interested in being a member of the Brand Film Awards jury should make their case here.

"Campaign, PRWeek and MM+M showcase three very different but increasingly connected elements of the brand marketing and communications process, with brand films representing a prime example of the most vibrant and exciting brand activations,” said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director of PRWeek U.S. and Campaign U.S.

“Marketing disciplines are converging and brand storytelling through the medium of film is proving a supremely effective way to engage consumers and stakeholders through compelling entertainment."

This year's awards have been organized under four broad brackets and 25 individual categories: Craft, Technique, Practice Area, and Industry Sector. A special Brand Film of the Year will also be selected by the chair of jury and senior editors at Campaign, PRWeek and MM+M.

The successful films will be screened at a virtual gala event in May. There will also be interactive online workshops and other content exploring best practice in brand filmmaking.