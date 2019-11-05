Brand Film Awards 2020 officially open for submissions

The Brand Film Awards 2020, presented by PR Week and Campaign US, is now open for submissions.

This fifth annual celebration of brand storytelling will once again showcase the year’s most artistic, creative and effective films produced by and for brands, from YouTube videos to long-form documentaries. This unique mix of film festival, content and interactive workshops provides a forum for everything related to a new wave of marketing storytelling, while convening and rewarding the brands, agencies and craftspeople leading the way in their fields.

Entries must be received by 9:00pm EST on Wednesday January 22, 2020 - late entries will be accepted until January 29. Full submission information is available here.

Following the entry process, the best films will be selected by a high-profile jury comprising top creatives from the worlds of PR, advertising, digital, production, film, and media. Those interested in being a member of the Brand Film Awards jury should make their case here.

Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director of PRWeek, said: "Our brand film partnership with Campaign has shone a light on some of the most vibrant and exciting brand activations in modern marketing and communications. Marketing disciplines are converging and brand storytelling through the medium of film is proving a supremely effective way to engage consumers and stakeholders. We look forward to elevating and celebrating the best practise, case studies and content teams across PR, advertising, media, digital and film production."

This year's awards have been reorganized into five categories: Business, Brand Sectors, Audience Engagement, Craft, and Individual & Team. A special Brand Film of the Year will be selected by the chair of jury and senior editors at PRWeek and Campaign.

The successful films will be screened at a gala event in New York City on May 7, 2020. On the day of the screening there will also be interactive workshops and other content exploring best practice in brand filmmaking and branded content.