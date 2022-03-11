Brand Experience Agency of the Year 2021: Digitas

Since winning both the Digital Network and Media Network of the Year at last year’s awards gala, Digitas has continued to hire talent, deliver exceptional results to its clients and work with the biggest brand names in the world.

Continuing to expand its horizons of creativity, the agency worked with Whirlpool to reimagine the perfect shopping journey, helping the company achieve a six-point increase in brand preference and a 51% reduction in marketing cost per purchase. The dynamic #ShopperFirst campaign allowed the brand to use its data to tailor the strategy, attracting new consumers almost immediately.

Today, Digitas’ long list of clients includes names such as Sephora, Delta Airlines, Dunkin’, Under Armour and more.

Another example of Digitas working with brands to curate a connection with the consumers is its proprietary platform ConnectIQ. By identifying gaps in client needs, the agency has been able to help identify and regain billions of dollars in lost revenue for major brands in the food, spirits and footwear categories.

Digitas’ success has proven that winning solutions are a combination of media, data, technology and creativity. It also offers connected marketing solutions that integrate to deliver on client challenges.

The firm’s five driven capabilities — connected campaigns, social marketing, CRM and loyalty, brand experiences and marketing transformation — all converge to deliver long-term growth.

The agency is also working hand-in-hand with the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community to launch campaigns against Asian hate crimes. Recruiting high-profile leaders such as Anne Chow, CEO of AT&T Business, is already igniting a poignant movement in the LinkedIn community.