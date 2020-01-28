Brand Experience Agency 2019: Optimist

The agency can do anything that "connects on a deeply emotional level," which means Optimist actualizes all kinds of feelings and explores every sense to create beautiful worlds and immersive experiences. One such experience is perched on an Austrian Alp, and evokes awe and maybe a little vertigo.

Optimist was founded in Los Angeles in 2009 by Juergen Dold, Rose Odeh, Nils Arend and Tino Schaedler. It has grown from a team of four founders to an agency with more than 125 employees and offices in the United States and Europe.

In 2019, it named its first global chief creative officer, Toygar Bazarkaya, to help manage a growing portfolio of brands vying to connect with consumers through sensory experiences.

Optimist also announced some impressive new account wins. It was named creative agency of record, in partnership with thjnk, the Hamburg agency owned by WPP, for Volkswagen’s Skoda, and brand-experience partner for Uber Eats.

In a continuing relationship with Google, Optimist made an industry conference a crazy fun event. Optimist created a Global Ads Playground for people attending Google’s annual marketing and advertising conference in San Francisco’s Moscone West Center.

It created an immersive 360-degree stage to demonstrate some of Google’s new ad features. Optimist executed spatial design, programming, tech demos and live performances, including a confetti-filled concert by Katy Perry.

Its partnership with Nike has crossed numerous sports, naturally including basketball.

Optimist produced the event, Jordan: The Future of Flight, to promote how the the NBA All-Star game uniform was entirely Jordan Brand. The uniform reveal was an all-star event with Knicks superfan Spike Lee on a panel and a live performance by Travis Scott.

As for the Austrian Alps installation, where else would you expect to be immersed in the world of James Bond? "Hard to beat the James Bond 007 case study," noted one of the Campaign category judges.

Few movie franchises are better known than 007. Optimist’s conceptualizers and designers brought the excitement and glamour of the movies to life with 007 Elements, a cinematic installation that rests on the peak of Gaislachkogl Mountain in the Austrian Alps.

The museum is a collaboration with Neal Callow, the art director on "Casino Royale", "Quantum of Solace", "Skyfall" and "Spectre."

Visitors get to the museum by cable car. The glass-walled building features a series of interactive installations, bold theatrical presentations and immersive sound that takes visitors through a tour of 007 moments.

It might be difficult to top the Alps, but in 2020, the magicians at Optimist are sure to continue bringing the feels to the customer/brand relationship.