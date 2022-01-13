Which brand definitely regrets asking Wendy’s for a roast?

Is it really ever a good idea to ask Wendy’s, Twitter’s queen of sass, to roast you?

Apparently, many brands thought so on National Roast Day on Wednesday. The fast-food chain, which actually made up National Roast Day in 2018, spent the day insulting fans and other brands on social media – at their request.

Here are some highlights…

Aflac

A&W Restaurants

But then our food would taste like yours!#NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Busch Beer

You’re what parents give their kids to keep them from drinking. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Esports

For something that pretends to be a sport, your "athletes" sure suck at rounding bases.#NationalRoastDay https://t.co/Tm8Y9U3u2w — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Yoplait Yogurt

Dear women laughing in your yogurt commercials, blink twice if you need help. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Mike’s Hard Lemonade

Still the worst tasting yellow liquid. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Gillette Venus

You're going to love our new pink straw. its an extra $2.50 #nationalroastday — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Jack in the Box

Somehow not the worst clown based fast food restaurant.#NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Rubbermaid

Only if you can tell me how to get the red stain out of the containers.#NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Yankee Candle

Yankee Candle Came to town riding on a who cares#NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Grubhub

Shouldn't you be busy taking our food somewhere? #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Monster Energy

Top drink of choice for when you hate yourself and so does your English teacher. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Visit Orlando

Orlando: Where families try to fix themselves#NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Today with Hoda & Jenna

Insane to call a show Today when it just makes you wish it was already Tomorrow.#NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Which brand likely regrets asking to be mocked by Wendy’s?

Which brand endured the harshest burn from Wendy’s on #NationalRoastDay? — PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) January 12, 2022

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.