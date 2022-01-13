Which brand definitely regrets asking Wendy’s for a roast?

by Diana Bradley Added 1 hour ago
Wendy's tweet to Mike's Hard Lemonade

On #NationalRoastDay, Wendy’s happily obliged as brands begged to be mocked.

 Is it really ever a good idea to ask Wendy’s, Twitter’s queen of sass, to roast you?

Apparently, many brands thought so on National Roast Day on Wednesday. The fast-food chain, which actually made up National Roast Day in 2018, spent the day insulting fans and other brands on social media – at their request.

Here are some highlights…

Aflac

A&W Restaurants

Busch Beer

Esports

Yoplait Yogurt

Mike’s Hard Lemonade

Gillette Venus

Jack in the Box

Rubbermaid

Yankee Candle

Grubhub

Monster Energy

Visit Orlando

Today with Hoda & Jenna

Which brand likely regrets asking to be mocked by Wendy’s?

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

