Which brand definitely regrets asking Wendy’s for a roast?

Is it really ever a good idea to ask Wendy’s, Twitter’s queen of sass, to roast you?
Apparently, many brands thought so on National Roast Day on Wednesday. The fast-food chain, which actually made up National Roast Day in 2018, spent the day insulting fans and other brands on social media – at their request.
Here are some highlights…
Aflac
Ok...#NationalRoastDay pic.twitter.com/CKVmF5X8iW— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
A&W Restaurants
But then our food would taste like yours!#NationalRoastDay— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
Busch Beer
You’re what parents give their kids to keep them from drinking. #NationalRoastDay— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
Esports
For something that pretends to be a sport, your "athletes" sure suck at rounding bases.#NationalRoastDay https://t.co/Tm8Y9U3u2w— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
Yoplait Yogurt
Dear women laughing in your yogurt commercials, blink twice if you need help. #NationalRoastDay— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
Mike’s Hard Lemonade
Still the worst tasting yellow liquid. #NationalRoastDay— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
Gillette Venus
You're going to love our new pink straw. its an extra $2.50 #nationalroastday— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
Jack in the Box
Somehow not the worst clown based fast food restaurant.#NationalRoastDay— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
Rubbermaid
Only if you can tell me how to get the red stain out of the containers.#NationalRoastDay— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle Came to town riding on a who cares#NationalRoastDay— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
Grubhub
Shouldn't you be busy taking our food somewhere? #NationalRoastDay— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
Monster Energy
Top drink of choice for when you hate yourself and so does your English teacher. #NationalRoastDay— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
Visit Orlando
Orlando: Where families try to fix themselves#NationalRoastDay— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
Today with Hoda & Jenna
Insane to call a show Today when it just makes you wish it was already Tomorrow.#NationalRoastDay— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022
Which brand likely regrets asking to be mocked by Wendy’s?
Which brand endured the harshest burn from Wendy’s on #NationalRoastDay?— PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) January 12, 2022
This story first appeared on PRWeek US.