Brand behind iconic 'Baby on Board' sign tweaks design for WFH

Let’s pour one out for all those brave souls working from home with tiny humans in their midst.

Safety 1st, the brand behind that iconic "Baby on Board" vehicle sign, has tweaked its design to reflect a new, chaotic normal for parents.

It teamed up with Allen & Gerritsen to create "Signs of the Times," a campaign which includes both video and static backgrounds for virtual meetings, as well as Instagram stickers and GIFs.

"Navigating parenthood is hard enough under normal circumstances, so we can all relate to the stresses that moms and dads are feeling today while attempting to balance their work and home lives," said Jessica Ruscito, North America brand lead for Dorel Juvenile, the parent company of Safety 1st.

"What we love about ‘Signs of the Times’ is that it’s a reminder to parents to not take things too seriously and to cut themselves a little slack. We are thrilled with how the A&G Creative team was able to bring this message to life."

Signs like "Naked Baby Crossing," "Head in Hands," "BRB Crying" and "Pumping" poke fun at the highs and lows of parenthood in quarantine.

A majority of parents report financial concerns (52 percent) and social isolation (50 percent) are getting in the way of their parenting, according to recent survey findings from the Parenting in Context Research Lab at the University of Michigan.

"In such uncertain times as these, it can be challenging to help a brand strike the right tone in how it presents itself in the market," said Andrew Graff, CEO of A&G.

"As a creative-led agency, we knew that this campaign would be successful if it was led by humanity and empathy. ‘Signs of the Times’ is so relatable because most of the people who created this work are living the experiences themselves."