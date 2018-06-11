Bozoma Saint John leaves Uber for Endeavor CMO role

Bozoma Saint John has quit her Uber job for the chief marketing officer role at Endeavor just months after joining the embattled ride service company.

The marketing guru has earned fame leaving her mark on global brands including PepsiCo, Beats/Apple Music over the last 20 years.

"Boz’s strong creative vision has the power to create cultural moments that are transformative for brands," said Ariel Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor. "We’re excited for what it means when her vision comes face-to-face with our client roster and portfolio of brands who are shaping the cultural conversation around the world every day."

Saint John began her career in advertising, working for industry titans including Arnold Worldwide, before making her way to PepsiCo where she led the company’s entertainment marketing efforts. After nearly a decade at PepsiCo, Saint John joined Beats Music and continued with Apple Music after its Beats acquisition.

She left Apple for Uber, where she helped the company lay the groundwork for change amidst a number of scandals which rocked the firm.

Now, Saint John focus will fall on driving marketing efforts on Endeavor’s global marketing clients and premium brands. She will also work across its global network of companies including: WME; IMG; UFC; Professional Bull Riders; The Miss Universe Organization and; Frieze.

"Boz leaves an indelible mark on every brand, product, and event she encounters," said Mark Shapiro, co-president at WME/IMG. "She’s not afraid to ask the tough questions, take bold risks, and demand the best out of everyone. She’s a true agent of change, and we’re looking forward to having her help us usher in a new era of innovation for our clients and our own brand."