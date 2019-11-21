Bottled water brand forces you to rethink plastic with explosive 4-letter word

Yes. You’re reading that right.

Introducing "C*** Water" -- the new line of bottled H2O coming to no supermarket near you any time soon.

The concept, imagined by Hugo&Dean (the creative duo America didn’t ask for but totally needs), shines a light on our obscene addiction to plastic bottles.

The team told Campaign US: "There's so many times when, instead of buying bottled water, we can just ask for tap water, or wait till we get home, or re-use a bottle, but mostly we choose not to. If that's not being a massive c*** to the planet, then what is?

"So Hugo&Dean had a thought. Make a brand of bottled water called 'C*** Water.’ Made from melting ice caps. And if you want to continue to be a c***, then this is made just for you.

"Who knows, we might even make it as a brand -- from recycled stainless steel of course."

More than one million bottles are sold every minute. And to put the crisis in perspective, just think; every piece of plastic ever made still exists.