The Boston Globe and John Krasinski pay tribute to Boston on Patriots' Day

Patriots’ Day, or "Marathon Monday," is a major point of pride for Boston, and while the city can’t hold its annual Boston Marathon today due to the coronavirus, The Boston Globe and MullenLowe want residents to be reminded of its pride and resilience in a new campaign.

The "Boston Is Still Running" spot, narrated by Boston native John Krasinski, was created in only a week. Boston Globe video clips and photos were used to make the video.

According to Kayvan Salmanpour, chief commercial officer of Boston Globe Media, the campaign is "truly inspirational, highlighting the resilience, grit, and heart of our community, putting an emphasis on solidarity and support this Patriots’ Day."

He added in a statement: "Our community will persevere. Our essential workers are still running. Parents are still running. Healthcare workers are still running to save lives, while risking their own. Boston is still running."

In addition to the 60-second anthem spot, the campaign includes a social element in which Bostonians are being asked to post #BostonStillRunning videos that showcase daily efforts, such as homeschooling or helping neighbors. For each video that’s shared with the hashtag, The Boston Globe will donate a meal to a healthcare worker from a local restaurant. People can also donate directly at Globe.com/StillRunning.

"The work highlights our collective efforts during this difficult time, staying home is not surrender, but a demonstration of strength. Something Boston knows a thing or two about," said Kelly Fredrickson, president of MullenLowe Boston and New York, in a statement. "More importantly, The Boston Globe offers a message of solidarity, hope and a way for everyone to help to our Bostonians on the front line who are doing their part."