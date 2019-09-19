Boston Beer's Sam Adams, Truly seek new U.S. creative shops

The Boston Beer Company’s Sam Adams and Truly Hard Seltzer brands have RFPs out for new creative agencies in the U.S., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Campaign US has learned that Truly currently works with Johannes Leonardo on creative, while the iconic Sam Adams brand has no agency serving as AOR right now. In the past, MMB worked on creative for Sam Adams.

The creative review is being managed by Avidan Strategies, people with knowledge of the matter have heard.

Representatives from Avidan did not immediately respond for comment, and Boston Beer was not immediately available for comment.

It was not clear whether each brand will select its own agency or one shop will oversee creative for both Sam Adams and Truly.

Earlier this month, Boston Beer CMO Lesya Lysyj - who joined the company in March from Welch’s - told Cheddar that Truly sold more product each week this summer than it did in the entire summer of 2017.

The brewer, which saw healthy revenue growth overall in the last quarter, is also putting Truly on tap, making it the first brand to have draft hard seltzer at bars in America. While Truly has stiff competition from other popular hard seltzer brands, it reportedly has 29 percent market share, making it the second largest hard seltzer brand behind White Claw, which has 54 percent share.